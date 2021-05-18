Jewish groups from across the religious and political spectrum in the United States and Israel are voicing concerns about the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Synagogues and organizations in Greater Phoenix followed their lead in addressing the situation with statements offering support for Israel, prayers for peace and hopes for a cease-fire and peaceful resolution soon.
The Union for Reform Judaism stated that it is “deeply concerned and pained by the spiraling violence happening over the last several days in Jerusalem and beyond. At this challenging moment we want to emphasize that attacks perpetuating the cycle of violence delay peace and increase bloodshed.”
Although they “particularly condemn Hamas’ indiscriminate rocket attacks that once again are sowing fear and destruction,” they also “urge Israel to protect the freedom of worship of Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan and to use all possible restraint.”
The statement ends with the desire to minimize extremist voices — both Jewish and Palestinian — which would only further polarize the situation.
Several Reform congregations in Greater Phoenix, too, offered prayers and a caution against extremist viewpoints.
Temple Solel Rabbi John Linder urged members to support “our brothers and sisters in Israel with emergency aid” and highlighted aid organizations like Magen David and Adom.
“The relative quiet of many months between Israeli Jews and Palestinians was shattered this week,” the statement reads. “As Jews, in Israel and around the world, we are expansive enough to both stand in solidarity with Israel, and feel the pain of the Palestinians. This is no time for prayers of vengeance.”
Congregation Beth Israel offered prayers and stated: “As we have all been horrified by recent terrorist events throughout Israel I know you will join me in praying for strength and resolution: May the People of Israel, the Land of Israel and the State of Israel be blessed under God’s protection.”
Temple Chai released a statement that “we denounce all those who use fundamentalism and violence as tools. We pray, above all, for peace and tranquility within the land of Israel.”
Temple Kol Ami Rabbi Jeremy Schneider was also among those offering thoughts.
“I believe that the establishment of the modern State of Israel and its 73 years of survival and thriving is a sign of God’s hand in history,” he said. “The existence of the State of Israel, and the IDF, is an assurance of the continued welfare of both the Jewish State and the Jewish people.”
On behalf of Conservative Judaism in Israel, Rabbi Andi Sacks, director of Masorti’s Rabbinical Assembly in Israel, released a statement expressing, “deep sorrow and anxiety in the face of the dangerous deterioration in the security situation. We call on the public — from the bottom of our hearts — to join us in prayer. We pray for calmness of the spirit and for the restoration of peace.”
Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley, a member of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, offered prayers as well, while Rabbi Herschel “Brodie” Aberson of Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley offered a sentiment from Hillel: “We need to remember it’s not enough to just be for ourselves, we need to be for others. And it’s not enough to just be for others, we need to be for ourselves.”
Orthodox groups such as the National Council of Young Israel also urged prayer for Israel: “The pain and suffering that they inevitably feel is palpable, and the mental anguish caused by these abhorrent and interminable terrorist attacks is profound. We urge everyone to pray for a speedy conclusion to the incessant missile strikes on Israeli cities and encourage people to engage in Torah study in the merit of those who have tragically lost their lives or sustained injuries due to the rocket attacks.”
Chabad of Mesa Rabbi Laib Blotner said there is much people can do for Israel, even from afar.
“The Torah teaches us (and history has repeatedly demonstrated to us) that the physical protection of each one of us — and, indeed, our very collective destiny! — is intrinsically connected to our spiritual activism. When we pray or dedicate a good deed to our brothers and sisters in Israel, we create a spiritual defense shield for them that will help them through difficult and dangerous times. Light the Shabbos candles, put on tefillin, place a mezuzah on your door, give extra tzedakah and recite psalms.”
Congregation Beth Tefillah Rabbi Pinchas Allouche also urged action.
“No Jew can ever divorce himself from our people. We are like organs of the same body, instruments in the same symphony,” he said, and advised people to spread “the truth that Israel is but defending its citizens from evil terrorists who wish to annihilate Jews and the Jewish State,” he said.
Several Jewish organizations in Greater Phoenix also addressed the situation.
The East Valley Jewish Community Center said it stands with Israel and prays for unity, safety and peace.
The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix released a list of resources for those wishing to be involved directly in advocacy.
Paul Rockower, JCRC’s executive director, said the organization stands in “solidarity, and prays for Israel’s safety and security during these difficult times.”
Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz, president and dean of Valley Beit Midrash, sent love to those in Israel “tragically sleeping in fear with your children in bomb shelters” and added “May we all continue to pray for, and work towards, peace, security and dignity for all.” JN
JNS.org contributed to this story.
