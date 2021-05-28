Several synagogues across Greater Phoenix are ready to introduce new clergy to their congregations this summer.
After a year in transition, Congregation Or Tzion will welcome its new spiritual leader, Rabbi Andy Green, in July.
“I’m excited to be joining such a robust and powerful and meaning-seeking community,” said Green.
The most important thing a rabbi can be is “present and listening,” he said, so he plans to spend his early months in Scottsdale getting to know the community and Or Tzion members.
“I love sharing Torah but I also realize that every person connects and relates to Judaism in different ways,” he said. “I’m not interested in imposing myself as much as being in relationship with the members — and future members — of our community.”
As a college freshman, Green became aware of how many Jewish learning opportunities he had compared to his peers and was “somewhat thrust into Jewish communal leadership.” He was president of the Jewish Student Union and later became president of the campus Hillel. But it wasn’t until long after he graduated from UCLA that he realized he wanted to be a rabbi.
“I worked in different contexts — I was in management in an industrial supply company and was involved in public policy and doing different things — but in my heart and in the back of my mind, Judaism was always the rhythm by which I lived my life.”
One Friday, he found himself thinking about what the evening would bring. At the time, he ran “an independent Friday evening service potluck” in the condo he shared with a roommate.
“I was humming a melody,” he said. “I was in the warehouse, walking in my steel-toe shoes. And I realized that even though my body was one place, my spirit was somewhere else.” He soon started rabbinical school.
In August 2015, he became the assistant rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, New Jersey and then the associate rabbi.
During the pandemic, he and his wife decided they wanted to be closer to family. His parents live in Los Angeles and his in-laws live in Las Vegas.
“That’s one of the things that led us to Congregation Or Tzion. And I have to tell you that just from the first preliminary conversations, it felt like such an amazing fit,” he said.
Being a spiritual leader during the pandemic was hard on many, including Green, but he said he learned some lessons he will bring to Or Tzion.
“We plan for the future, but we never know what it will bring. And it teaches us both to seize this moment and to realize the blessing of today,” he said.
Everybody’s in different spaces, and facing different challenges, both in terms of the pandemic and also just in different phases of life, he said. He hopes to be present for anyone who struggles to find their place and meaning, and to translate the voice and wisdom of biblical ancestors.
Green joins Or Tzion after Rabbi Micah Caplan’s sudden death a year ago. Green didn’t know Caplan personally, but knows his parents, who helped Green prepare for job interviews at the end of his rabbinic studies.
“His parents belong to synagogues that my wife was the youth director at in L.A. And I was in their home doing a mock interview,” Green said. “I’m familiar with his family, and have many, many acquaintances and colleagues who have warm and loving memories and experiences with him, whose lives were so enriched by him.”
Green isn’t the only rabbi filling big shoes.
Rabbi Cookie Lea Olshein starts at Temple Emanuel of Tempe June 1, following the resignation of her friend and classmate, Rabbi Dean Shapiro.
“I’m really excited to create as many relationships as I can, as quickly as I can, as deeply as I can — so that I can get to know the congregation and they can get to know me,” she said.
Shapiro announced last October that after a dozen years with the congregation he would be leaving.
“He has been there for 10 years and built the congregation up in many ways that I hope to only build upon,” Olshein said. She is passionate about social justice and interfaith work, and is a Rukin Rabbinic Fellowship with 18Doors, which focuses on empowering interfaith and multi-faith couples.
Olshein’s first move will be to help bring the congregation back together in person in a safe way. She hopes to “create a wonderful feel as people start to re-emerge from COVID,” and remind congregants that Temple Emanuel “is still their home.”
Olshein was a resident rabbinic scholar with Congregation Ner Tamid in the Las Vegas area, where she also led worship and lifecycle events.
“But I missed the deeper relationships with congregants,” she said.
Before her time in Nevada, she was the rabbi at Temple Israel of West Palm Beach in Florida for eight years, and before that worked as a cantor and associate rabbi in Austin, Texas. But she wasn’t always a rabbi.
She spent 11 years as a civil litigation attorney in Las Vegas.
She was prompted to return to an active Jewish life after both of her parents passed away within four months of each other.
“I found here in Las Vegas the most amazing and enveloping and supportive community that really created space for me to learn and grow and to participate. And 50 people told me I should be a rabbi,” she said.
Initially, she laughed. After all, she was happy being a lawyer. But then, she started to look into it and realized she had some transferable skills, like writing, advocating and even preaching.
“Preaching has a lot of similar characteristics to making an argument in front of a judge. I often make a joke that I have much better clients now,” she said.
Her job as a civil litigation attorney was primarily about disputes involving money, and she wasn’t certain that was the path she wanted to follow for life.
Becoming a rabbi has given her the privilege of working with people in the happiest times of their lives, as well as the darkest.
“Knowing how important those moments of transition are, having experienced some of them myself, having a caring clergy person to walk that path with Jewishly is very important,” Olshein said.
Rabbi James Simon starts in July as Temple Chai’s interim rabbi following the departure of Rabbi Mari Chernow.
“Part of my job is to be a non-anxious presence,” he said. “I am there to help them to literally recommit the future of their congregation.”
Simon was a rabbi for about 40 years before he began working as an interim rabbi. In the past 10 years, he has helped numerous congregations across the country transition after a rabbi’s departure.
Even though every congregation is unique, they have a few things in common, he said.
“There’s always some amount of anxiety about the future,” he said.
He always meets with as many congregants as possible, individually and in small groups, to give them a chance to share their feelings about the changes that are happening.
“I am there actually, to help them to process that grief and to process their worry, and to reassure them that we are going to get through this challenging time,” he said.
During his year as interim rabbi, he’ll be doing “all the rabbinic things” that Chernow did to provide continuity, while working with the search committee to help find a new permanent senior rabbi.
Simon said he finds meaning in helping congregations move forward during challenging times.
“I have always enjoyed the people I’ve met, and I’m still in touch with a few of them,” he said.
Rabbi Jeffrey Lipschultz will start at Congregation Beth Emeth in July.
Lipschultz describes securing his new position as “kismet.”
At the very beginning of his rabbinical career in 2001, he was interested in being Beth Emeth’s rabbi, but was told he wasn’t seasoned enough.
“I had very little experience as a rabbi,” he said. “I said the kaddish too fast.”
But now, “boy, have I been seasoned.” Lipschultz has been the staff rabbi for Madrona Hospice & Palliative Care since 2019. And before that, he was the rabbi of several different congregations around the country. He moved to Arizona from Rock Island, Illinois and then returned to the state in which he grew up in 2019. Beth Emeth will be his fourth congregation.
“I really missed leading a congregation,” he said. “I have a year’s worth of sermons bursting to get out.”
Lipschultz will replace Tracee Rosen, who Lipschultz said has been “very helpful” in the transition. JN
