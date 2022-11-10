Holocaust survivors living in Greater Phoenix gathered at Congregation Beth Tefillah on Oct. 16 for lunch and socializing. It was the second time since the pandemic that the group met in person at Café Europa. Presented by the Phoenix Holocaust Association (PHA), Café Europa is a social and support program for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, family and friends.
The program is partially funded through the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), a nonprofit organization with offices in New York, Israel and Germany, which secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world.
Café Europa is a worldwide program for survivors to meet over a meal and form a community. The name comes from a café in Stockholm, Sweden where survivors would meet to try and locate missing family and friends after the war.
Charlotte Adelman and her son, Marc, are regulars at the monthly luncheons.
“It helps us to get together and see each other,” said Adelman. “They [PHA] help us so much and let us know if something new happens.”
Adelman is one of the survivors who visits schools and other venues to share her story. Aided by a Catholic family, she hid in a cellar in France as a child for nine months during the war.
Karen Perna, who is on the board of directors of PHA, schedules the speakers. When she receives a request, she responds within 48 hours.
“I try to schedule near where they live,” said Perna. “Some survivors will still do Zoom; some are tired of Zoom and want to get back to the schools in person.”
During the pandemic, many of the survivors did school presentations virtually. They even maintained their monthly Café Europa meetings via Zoom.
“They would get online, and we would have meals delivered to their doorstep,” said Sheryl Bronkesh, president of PHA. One month, at the beginning of the pandemic, they included a roll of toilet paper in the delivery.
Keeping the survivors safe and healthy was of utmost importance during the COVID-19 pandemic and part of the reason it took them so long to return to meeting in person.
“We did not lose one survivor to COVID-19,” said Bronkesh.
Rise Stillman, a survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen Belsen, was taken to Sweden after the war to recuperate from malnutrition. She emigrated to the United States in 1948 and moved to Arizona in 1985.
“I like the idea of being together and seeing each other,” she said about gathering with other survivors. “It keeps the memory going, so it’s not forgotten.” Although she explained that the group doesn’t often talk about their experiences with each other.
Evelyn Goldstein recently moved to Arizona from Las Vegas, where she belonged to a survivor’s group there.
When asked what brought her to the event, her answer was simply, “I need to be among Jews.”
She explained that her family left Germany when she was 3 years old for Shanghai, China, where they lived for 10 years. Her father was a doctor and had contracted tuberculosis and they wouldn’t let the family leave China until he was cured. They finally emigrated to San Francisco and then moved to Colorado.
After lunch, the survivors mingled and chatted with each other while Gal Drimmer played acoustic guitar in the background.
Bronkesh explained that some form of entertainment is always part of Café Europa, whether it be a guest speaker or live music. She said that her parents used to attend Café Europa in Florida and she began accompanying her mom to the meetings here after her father passed away in 1998.
“Look at them,” she said as she gestured to the group milling about, laughing and talking with one another. “For some of them it’s the only time they get out. The purpose is socialization.”
As Adelman approached, Bronkesh asked why she came to Café Europa.
“Because I love you!” Adelman replied.
Bronkesh laughed and told Adelman she loved her too and continued, “It’s nice to see survivors happy and together.” JN
For more information, visit phxha.com.