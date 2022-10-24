StandWithUs (SWU), an international, non-partisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism, annually selects student leaders from high schools throughout the United States and Canada to participate in the Kenneth Leventhal High School Internship.
During this two-semester program, the interns identify the needs at their schools to educate fellow students about Israel and to combat antisemitism. Then, working with their SWU regional high school managers, they develop a strategy to meet those needs through relevant and practical educational programming.
This year, the SWU Kenneth Leventhal High School Interns from Arizona are Tabitha Cohen, a junior at Phoenix Country Day School in Paradise Valley; Orian Wandrove Shina, a junior at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale; and Emma Schwarz, a senior at Verde Valley School in Sedona.
“Being a StandWithUs Leventhal intern is such an empowering and amazing experience,” said Wandrove Shina. “It is a way to connect to my religion and proudly represent Israel.”
SWU also does work in colleges throughout the United States through its Emerson Fellowship program. This year, the Emerson Fellow in Arizona is Isabella Schneider, a senior at Arizona State University.
Emerson fellows engage with their peers through educational events, campaigns and discussions about Israel. These fellows are also trained extensively on how to navigate antisemitic activity on campus and how to mobilize and confront these issues strategically and effectively. Throughout their experience, Emerson Fellows connect to a global community of student leaders where they can exchange ideas, share best practices and support each other.
“As a SWU Emerson fellow, I’ve seen the impact I made on my community. I collaborated with the Israel fellows on campus to respond to antisemitism and provide a safe space for Jewish and pro-Israel students at our university,” said Schneider. “SWU’s August conference in LA was a life-changing experience that allowed me to meet other like-minded students from around the country with the same passion for Israel that I have.”
In 2018, SWU introduced the Hispanic Emerson Fellowship. This program empowers Hispanic Christian students to bring Israel to their campus and church communities. This year’s fellow is Jasmine Sanchez, who attends Arizona Christian University.
Students in both the high school and college programs attended their respective conferences in August, in preparation for the upcoming school year. During the conference, they learned how to identify and combat anti-Israel campaigns, with help from the StandWithUs Saidoff Legal Department and Center for Combating Antisemitism. They explored the history of Israel and reviewed the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while learning how to have productive conversations about Israel. Students gained leadership skills and had regional breakouts with their managers. Many reported having experienced antisemitic incidents and now feel better prepared to respond to them effectively.
“To be a Leventhal intern is to have the opportunity to prevent hatred in my community,” said Cohen. “I have been provided with the tools and education to help create a safer world for those who practice Judaism, which is an extremely powerful thing.”
Schwarz also shared the importance of participating in the program. “Being a Leventhal intern means I get the opportunity to make a positive impact on the Jewish community that I call home.”
Gabriel Ivker, the new StandWithUs Southwest high school regional manager, spent his gap year in Israel through Nativ. Nativ is a college leadership program in Israel through the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.
While immersed in the culture and history of Israel, Ivker learned firsthand about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He was a SWU Emerson Fellow at Indiana University and graduated as a law and public policy major.
“I believe that education is the most important way to create positive change and I am more than happy to be a part of StandWithUs because it believes that education is the road to peace,” stated Ivker.
Chloe Levian, who graduated this year from the University of California, Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in Israel studies, started as the StandWithUs Southwest campus regional manager in July 2022. Chloe was the President of Bruins for Israel at UCLA and is an alum of the SWU Emerson Fellowship. She is excited to empower college students to be the best leaders they can be, the same way she feels SWU empowered her as a student.
The fellows and interns will participate in a second SWU conference in Los Angeles from March 2-5, 2023. The conference, “Israel in Focus,” is open to both student leaders and community members. Students have their own track where there are breakout sessions and everyone joins the plenaries to hear from renowned experts from all over the world.
“Each year, I remain impressed with the enthusiasm and creativity of our awesome Arizona high school and college student leaders. They learn from previous participants in our programs and nominate candidates for the coming year,” said Kate Chavez, SWU’s co-director of high school affairs. “As antisemitism continues to rise, including in AZ, these students — already leaders in their schools and communities — are fully prepared to confront these challenges while also organizing programming that shares the beauty, accomplishments and experience of Israel.” JN
For more information, visit standwithus.com.