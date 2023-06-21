A trip to a hospital in a tiny Northern Arizona border town was not part of Stephen and Jan Hertzfeld’s plans when they last hiked a segment of the Arizona Trail near the north rim of the Grand Canyon a couple of years ago in June. Both are experienced hikers, and Jan is a fitness professional and usually very conscious of managing hydration and electrolyte balance on long desert hikes. But even among avid hikers, summer in the desert can be treacherous, especially at high elevation.
“It was one of those very hot days. It was 90 degrees and we were at roughly 9,000 feet. I just got really sick,” Jan said.
However, she didn’t get sick right away. When the Hertzfelds met friends for dinner at the North Rim’s Grand Canyon Lodge, Jan might have felt a little off but was basically still OK, or so she thought. Later, the problem became inescapable when she “threw my guts up all night long!”
The couple was staying about 30 miles from the North Rim and discovered that an ambulance would take about six hours to arrive. Thus, the best choice was to drive to Kane County Hospital in Kanab, Utah 45 miles away.
The problem was a sodium imbalance caused by hypernatremia, a lack of adequate water intake.
“The little hospital took really good care of me but it was scary being so far away from anything and getting so sick,” Jan said.
Helpfully, both Steve and Jan — longtime members of Beth Ami Temple in Paradise Valley — know a lot about health care. Steve is a registered nurse and in addition to teaching fitness professionally, Jan has a master’s degree in public health. Fitness is even how they met while both working for the Internal Revenue Service — Jan was the IRS’ fitness director.
“She took care of all us stressed-out workers,” Steve said.
When Steve started at the IRS, he knew it wouldn’t be forever. At 40, he entered a nursing program but with a full-time job and family obligations, it took a decade to complete. At 50, he began taking on part-time nursing jobs, as well as volunteering his nursing services. (By this time, he had also joined the IT staff of the Veterans Affairs Phoenix Health Care System. He could have been a full-time nurse there but it would have been at least a 20% pay cut, so nursing became his side hustle).
In addition to his contract nursing jobs, he volunteered for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe at its tribal headquarters in Guadalupe, and the Wesley Community and Health Center in south Phoenix, which served a predominantly Hispanic population. Steve also speaks Spanish fluently and still travels widely in Latin America as a “couch surfer.” Not one for traditional tourism, he likes to see the sites, but also enjoys getting to know a country’s people and the best way to do that is to live among them. He uses an app called Couchsurfing.com to find places to stay wherever he goes.
Meanwhile, Jan became the Phoenix YMCA’s health and fitness director and then Maricopa County’s health and fitness director for employee wellness. In June 2020, her position was eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she decided to retire. Steve had already retired a few years earlier. Together they volunteered for Maricopa County Public Health, passing out personal protective equipment, educating people on its use and eventually helping with the vaccination efforts. They also volunteer for the International Rescue Committee in Phoenix and the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, leading hikes.
Despite its pitfalls and dangers, hiking in Arizona is one of their shared passions. For Steve’s last birthday in March, he created a Facebook fundraiser for the Arizona Trail Association.
“I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me,” he wrote.
Luckily, the couple has a lot of memories of the Arizona Trail that don’t involve all-night puking sessions. Even one bad episode hasn’t kept them off a trail that stretches from Mexico to Utah and traverses the whole north–south length of Arizona for roughly 800 miles. It’s divided into 43 passages within southern, central and northern sections, many of which the Hertzfelds have hiked throughout the years.
Due to its ruggedness and difficulty, it has had relatively few “finishers,” people who have hiked the complete trail. Being a finisher isn’t necessarily a goal of the Hertzfelds, but it wouldn’t surprise either of them if one day they totaled their segments and found they had actually hiked all 800 miles.
About a decade ago, they started a hiking club at Beth Ami. As the years rolled on, it gradually turned into a walking club and now it’s more of a strolling club, depending on who joins any given hike.
“It’s all perception — hiking freaks some people out,” Steve said.
Jan started teaching a Zoom fitness class for Beth Ami members during the pandemic and still leads it every Wednesday from the couple’s home. JN