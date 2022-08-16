Mesa resident Judi Missel, a member of the Phoenix Jewish Genealogy Group and the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS), has been involved with genealogy for more than 30 years.
She first started researching her family’s genealogy while looking for names for her children. Her grandparents were all killed in the Holocaust and her younger brothers were named after them, so she needed to return to her family tree to find relatives to honor.
“The Family History Center was in downtown Mesa and I could go there and order a microfilm for $3 from Salt Lake City,” said Missel. “My mother told me the general area where her grandparents and great-grandparents were from and I ordered a film [for that area]. I sat there and cranked my way through that microfilm and after an hour, I found the birth records for my great-grandmother and all of her siblings. That did it — I was hooked.”
Years later, she also found a third cousin she didn’t know existed until she did a DNA test.
“This is the beauty in doing genealogy,” said Missel. “I knew the names of my two times great-grandparents and I’m descended from one daughter and she’s descended from another daughter. And because we knew the names, we could verify through documentation as well as through DNA how we’re related. That’s pretty cool as far as I’m concerned.”
Missel is the lead co-chair for the 42nd Annual IAJGS International Conference. The conference, originally planned to be held in person in Philadelphia, Pa., will be held virtually Aug. 21-25. Other local residents who have been selected to present are Emily H. Garber, Dr. Janette Silverman and Risa Daitzman Heywood.
Missel is looking forward to a number of DNA talks being presented at the conference, in addition to “American Jewish History Through the Lens of Literature: Cookbooks” and “Bubbie, Who Are You? Finding the Maiden Names in Your Family Tree.” “There’s a range of pretty much anything you would be interested in,” said Missel.
She is also excited that several people will be available who can translate documents found in foreign languages. “We have a way for someone who’s willing to translate and someone who needs a translation to make an appointment with each other within the conference.”
A bonus to the conference being held online again is that registrants have an extended time to view all the presentations held during the week. Registered conference participants will have until Oct. 25 to view content on demand. The registration will remain open past the conference completion date, so if people miss it live, they can still stream the content. (The amount of content accessible is based on the participation level purchased.)
The other Arizonans involved are presenting a range of topics.
Emily Garber of Phoenix, a genealogical researcher on the board of the IAJGS and the Arizona Jewish Historical Society, will be presenting two talks. A recorded talk, “Alien, Enemy, Declarant...Grief,” provides cases where immigrants had to go to extraordinary lengths to get their U.S. citizenship and a live presentation Aug. 23, “Become an Expert: Create a Resource Guide,” a lesson in building a tool for more efficient and effective family history research.
“The IAJGS conference always provides a terrific opportunity to gather both Jewish family history hobbyists and professionals to share knowledge, expertise and the excitement of discovery about our ancestors,” said Garber. “This year’s conference will be a celebration of our diversity as a people and our passion to remember our heritage.”
Risa Daitzman Heywood of Sun City is a professional genealogist and past president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Colorado (JGSCO). Her company, Research by Risa, specializes in Ashkenazi Jewish research.
She will present “Missing Manifests – Tips for Finding Those Elusive Passenger Lists.” Finding ancestor’s passenger lists is often an obstacle for genealogy researchers. Without this document, it is challenging to begin European research. Heywood shares tips and tools to find these sometimes elusive documents.
Dr. Janette Silverman of Phoenix, a senior genealogist and research team manager, heads up a team specializing in Eastern European and Jewish research at AncestryProGenealogists, a division of Ancestry.com specializing in private client research.
“I am always thrilled to be able to present at the preeminent Jewish genealogy conference,” said Silverman. “As a former conference chair (Seattle 2016), I commend this year’s team for producing a magnificent virtual conference. This really is the place to be if you are interested in your Jewish family’s ancestral history.”
Silverman’s talks are “Discover Your Eastern European Jewish Ancestors,” discussing research techniques and resources available digitally and visiting ancestral towns to find out more about your family before they emigrated and “Sephardic Jewish Case Study,” showing what’s possible as you explore and find discoveries in the Sephardic community.
The conference will feature approximately 60 live-streamed presentations, 100 pre-recorded presentations and 40 group meetings. Programs are geared toward first-timers to conference veterans.
Missel said that she enjoys puzzles and thinks that’s part of her attraction to genealogy. “It’s a giant puzzle and the beauty of the puzzle is it’s your family that you’re solving.” JN
For more information, visit iajgs2022.org.