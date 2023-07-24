By the end of her first day of work at Beatitudes Campus, a Phoenix senior living community, Karolyn Benger knew she had chosen the right place for her chaplain internship. Even the morning staff meeting, which included all departments from maintenance to spiritual care, impressed upon her how much thought and attention was given to each resident.
Because it was a Monday meeting, everyone was catching up on weekend developments. People were particularly concerned about a disabled woman who worried she would not be able to get to a worship service. She insisted on finding her way alone before and had gotten a bit lost. With record-setting high temperatures, nobody wanted that to happen again. Rev. Peggy Roberts, Beatitudes vice president of spiritual life who oversees Benger’s internship, reassured everyone that the woman had indeed been escorted to the service safely.
“The level of care and concern for each individual was really overwhelming. It was the most beautiful thing,” Benger told Jewish News.
Benger just completed her first year of coursework at Yeshivat Maharat in Riverdale, New York. It is the first Orthodox yeshiva in North America to ordain women as clergy and was founded in 2009. Benger first applied several years ago but was told she would have to move to New York. Since that wasn’t an option, she dropped it. However, when she got a call from the school a few years ago encouraging her to apply, she discovered that she could now take classes virtually and remain in Phoenix.
She spent her first two years studying in the yeshiva’s beit midrash program, a preparatory course to hone her skills before the traditional rabbinical training began. Before she can receive her smicha, or ordination, she is required to complete three internships, one in chaplaincy, something Benger approached with trepidation — “it’s just not my thing,” she said.
“But from the first moment of the first day, it’s just been amazing.”
Because Maharat is in New York, its internship connections tend to be in the northeast, which meant Benger would be on her own in finding one. Luckily, Benger is very involved in the Arizona Interfaith Movement, and had some connections at Beatitudes. She reached out to Roberts who told her there was no existing chaplain internship, so they decided to create one together.
Benger will devote 100 hours to Beatitudes, focusing on pastoral care and counseling, teaching classes and “really just being available for people. I’m there to provide care and comfort to the residents — whatever care they might need — from the most basic logistical things to deep emotional interactions,” Benger said.
“Chaplaincy training is essential in preparing future rabbis to provide spiritual and pastoral care for individuals experiencing illness, loss, grief, and trauma,” Esther Altmann, Maharat’s director of pastoral education, told Jewish News.
Chaplaincy training is required because of the many skills it imparts to rabbinical students.
“It invariably nurtures students’ personal growth and self-knowledge, enhances their interpersonal skills and stretches their capacity to hold people in dire circumstances with equanimity and wisdom. When so many people are struggling with loneliness, anxiety and a sense of alienation, our graduates are at the forefront, meeting people’s yearnings for spiritual support and guidance,” said Altmann.
As Benger’s first week at Beatitudes ended, Roberts said she is pleased with how the internship is going.
“Karolyn’s energy is good, she self-initiates and she appears to be a good listener,” Roberts said. Best of all is the residents’ excitement about Benger’s presence.
There are only about 30 Jewish people living at Beatitudes out of a total population of 650 across all levels of care — “When aren’t we a minority?” laughed Benger.
Many religious denominations hold services on the premises and several years ago, a Jewish couple created twice-monthly non-denominational Jewish services. Though Benger is on the path to rabbinic ordination, she is not there to lead religious services and will work with everyone, regardless of religious affiliation.
“My role is really to provide counsel and comfort. Next week I’ll be facilitating a mental health support group and teaching a class on Judaism and Jewish prayer. Later I’ll teach a class on charity, mingle with residents and let them know there’s someone else here for them,” Benger said.
A chaplain’s job is to serve residents, their family members and the staff. During the time she’s there, Benger hopes to get to know as many people as she can to form relationships and garner the kind of trust needed by people seeking counseling and guidance.
“Someone’s not going to reach out to you at their low point if they don’t know you,” she said.
She may have entered this internship with the idea that she just had to get through it, but now Benger intends to stay beyond her required 100 hours “because I’m really just so happy there and just so impressed by everybody there,” she said.
Benger said she has always sought to serve the Jewish community and becoming a rabbi is an extension of that service. She believes that adding the title of “Rabbi” will help create connections and programming, especially when doing interfaith work, where it helps to give people a frame of reference.
“For women, titles are very important in lending legitimacy to our work,” she said.
In addition to her internship at Beatitudes, she is working on a second one with the American Jewish Committee that requires 10 hours of work every week. Her third required internship must be with an Orthodox synagogue.
Before last week, Benger thought of this internship as something she just had to get through. Now, she’s enjoying being part of the care team for the residents of Beatitudes and experiencing the breadth of the pastoral care she’ll one day be responsible for as a rabbi.
On the third day of her internship, Benger visited the health care facility and introduced herself to the staff and patients. Certain floors are dedicated to people with advanced dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. She saw people who had forgotten how to eat, so staff members had to feed them.
“They did it with compassion and dignity. Simultaneously, people had moments of lucidity and were conversing with me so that you would never know anything was wrong. It was just really powerful to process,” she said. JN
To learn more about Beatitudes Campus, visit beatitudescampus.org. To learn more about Yeshivat Maharat, visit yeshivatmaharat.org.