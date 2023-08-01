It’s no secret that the catering industry must continually evolve to keep up with societal changes, culinary innovations and customer demands. On top of that, many caterers experienced a steep decline in business as the pandemic put a halt to most in-person events.
The National Association for Catering and Events conducted a survey of its 3,300 or so members early in the pandemic and found that more than 75% had “already experienced personal financial hardship through business closures, layoffs, furloughs and reductions in hours or pay,” according to a January 2021 Washington Post article.
But after two years of event cancellations, interruptions and delays, caterers are busy once again as people attend, and host, events in person — and food is often the focal point of any Jewish celebration. Jewish News asked questions about industry tips and trends to professionals with Arizona Catering, Events 13/Candy Rocks, M Culinary Concepts and Brad’s Kitchen.
Some stated that future catered events won’t look the same as in the past.
“The days of buffets of underwhelming protein, carb and vegetable plates are going out of style,” said Jody Stachel, founder of Events13/Candy Rocks.
“Clients are choosing heavy ‘grazing’ tables for the entire evening.” A “grazing table” is a decorative tablescape filled with arranged meats, cheese, crudités, antipasti as well as seasonal fruits, vegetables, flowers, decorations, serving utensils and dishes.
Satchel said that clients are also looking for their guests to have a “culinary experience.”
“Our caterer loves chef-plated action stations. It allows for a beautifully done plate while lowering the costs associated with seated/plated dinners,” she said. “It also lends itself to a more elevated vibe as opposed to self-serve stations.”
Nichole Cook, project manager and marketing professional at M Culinary Concepts, agreed. “Experiential events are more popular than ever, and attendees are excited to hit interactive culinary experiences. Chef-action stations continue to be popular, and anything that allows guests to customize their dish in some way.”
Cook said that one of the most popular items she offers is the “nacho cheese on draught” station, featuring flavored smoke-infused, or local craft beer-infused, warm cheese pouring out of tap handles. Guests pour it over nacho chips or pretzel bites, then select their favorite toppings.
Cheese is also a favorite ingredient in a popular dish offered by Arizona Catering. “We have a cheese mashed potato that I love. I could eat it every day!” said Jeannia Smith, president of Arizona Catering.
Bradley Levy, owner of Brad’s Kitchen, said his mobile kosher pizza oven “is always a big hit.” The pizza oven is small and light enough to roll into someone’s backyard or patio — any place where a person could fit a small car. The kosher oven, the first in Arizona, is overseen by Chabad of Arizona.
While pizza remains a favorite item, as well as other comfort foods such as sliders, tacos and pasta, Asian fusion stations are gaining a ton of momentum, said Stachel. “Bao Buns, dumplings, noodles, rice and sushi rolls are highly requested,” she said.
“Our clients definitely request globally inspired dishes and items crafted with local and artisanal ingredients,” added Cook.
Smith said that they’ve catered a lot of fine-dining events that requested local, organic products. “We’ve also seen a lot of parties that are adding more, or entirely, vegan menus this year and also more menus for gluten-free guests.”
Beverages are also a large part of celebrations, and the “sober curious” movement has influenced how caterers approach serving alcohol. Popular among young adults, sober curiosity involves thinking about the decision to drink rather than going along with social norms. People may do it to improve mental health, sleeping, relationships or other aspects of their life. It is not, however, the decision not to drink due to an alcohol addiction.
“People of all ages, particularly millennial and Gen Z guests, are turning to alcohol-free beverages,” said Cook. “Crafted ‘mocktails’ made with alcohol-free distilled spirits and premium mixers, as well as alcohol-free wines and beers, are appearing at events more than ever.”
“Having nonalcoholic choices at your bar will be greatly appreciated by your non-drinking guests,” added Stachel.
Certain social media platforms, including Tik Tok, keep her on top of popular trends in food and beverages. “We love to display special desserts, candy store ‘feels,’ themed food, cotton-candy carts and french fries in cute containers,” said Satchel.
She said her favorite events to cater for are b’nai mitzvahs, Friday night Shabbat dinners, Saturday morning kiddish, Saturday night celebration dinners and Sunday brunch.
“We love catering events featuring fun, interactive food stations, as well as multicourse plated dinners with cleverly reimagined classics,” said Cook.
And Smith’s favorite events to cater for include weddings, corporate events and backstage concerts.
Considering the food and beverages you choose for your event can add up to a major expenditure, Cook, Levy, Stachel and Smith shared tips on what to look for when hiring a caterer.
When choosing a caterer, Smith suggested setting up an appointment to meet. “You should feel comfortable with your caterer and know that they can share your vision for the event,” she said.
“Always choose caterers that were directly referred from friends, family and your event planner,” said Stachel. “They have tasted their food, experienced their service and felt overall the pricing was fair.”
“Choose someone with a good reputation in the community,” suggested Levy. “A good caterer is easy to reach, responds quickly, hears what you want and makes you feel confident that your event will be wonderful.”
Stachel added to make sure to ask about the cost for all servers, chef fees and what they include for serving such as plates, forks, spoons, knives, napkins, linens, etc. because it can be the most expensive part of your celebration, you want to know all the costs up front. Cook said to share a budget you have in mind but to understand that it may not fit the event as you imagined it.
“Let your caterer guide you to what will work best — we want your event to be as successful as you do,” said Cook. JN