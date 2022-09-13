Larry Cohen’s father, Jacob, started a jewelry business in Chicago in the early 1950s. When Cohen was 6 years old, his father brought him to work. He sat the boy down on some Yellow Pages so he could reach the workbench and gave him a pair of tweezers, an old watch and a screwdriver and told him to take the watch apart.
“Honestly, in 15 minutes, I knew what I was going to do the rest of my life,” said Cohen.
Today, Cohen is the owner of Elite Jewelry and Loan, home of Elite Fine Jewelers, and is also known as “The Gold Guy,” with three stores that go by that name.
Cohen moved to Arizona 13 years ago, following his three children who all attended Arizona State University. The family are members of Chabad at ASU Smetana Family Shul at the Levenbaum Chabad House in Tempe.
He opened his own fine jewelry store at 18 in Chicago and bought and sold jewelry stores through the years. When Cohen arrived in Arizona, he noticed an abundance of gold-buying stores. With his experience in the jewelry business, he started doing gold-buying parties at different locations and in people’s homes and opened eight gold-buying stores in the Greater Phoenix area.
He said the origin of The Gold Guy stores’ name was beshert. He and his wife, Beth, were at a restaurant when a couple waved them down. “Aren’t you the gold guy?’ they asked. Cohen admitted he was, and they told him they had attended one of his gold-buying parties. When they were leaving, another woman approached him and asked if he was the gold guy.
“We did a party at her house, too,” Cohen said. “The same day, at the same time, two people asked me, “Aren’t you the gold guy?” Those two people gave us the name. It was really crazy.”
When the gold-buying craze started to wind down, Cohen decided to shift gears and return to his original roots in the jewelry business. In 2016, he opened Elite Fine Jewelers.
“We wanted to interact with people, to do good things for the community and good things for people,” said Cohen. “Not for one second do I have any regrets. It was the best thing I ever did. To be able to watch my kids increase the business is beyond my comprehension.”
The store’s daily operations are run as a family affair. Cohen, his wife and their three adult children Ashley, Justin and Abby, as well as his nephew Jake, can be found in the store at 805 N. Scottsdale Road in Tempe designing custom jewelry, holding consultations, buying, selling and trading diamonds and precious jewels — just as the Cohen family members before them had done in the 1950s.
Each one of the children have their own forte in the business. Justin Cohen became fascinated in high school with the grading system of diamonds and the factors used to classify them and has increased his knowledge over the years. Abby Cohen is an appraiser, becoming a graduate gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), one of the most prestigious credentials you can achieve in the industry.
“She did it in two years,” said Cohen. “I know people that took ten years to do it.”
Ashley Cohen-Isaacson is savvy with social media and handles the marketing aspect of the business. She also is the mother of two young boys, Ethan, 8 and Ezra, 5.
Cohen shared a piece of Jewish trivia about his grandsons’ genetics. “I’m a Cohanim [the priestly family of the Jewish people, members of the Tribe of Levi and direct descendants of Aaron, the brother of Moses] and my son-in-law is also a Cohanim. It’s fascinating — and rare — that a Cohanim’s daughter married another Cohanim.”
Genetics aside, Cohen is anxious to bring his grandsons to work. “I’m going to bring Ethan in on Saturdays to get him started,” said Cohen. “I’m determined to see at least four generations in the business.” He jokes that he’s already assigning the grandchildren titles: Justin’s 19-month-old daughter is going to be bookkeeper someday.
Not only does the family work together, but they also take vacations together. And even if they all go out to dinner, they talk about the business.
“If we’re all together, we will inevitably talk about the business and none of my kids have ever said, ‘We’re not talking business.’” said Cohen.
“Yeah, I’ve never felt like, ‘Enough! Would you stop talking about it?’” said Cohen-Isaacson. “It’s never anything that’s crossed my mind because it’s fun. It’s, ‘How could we do better? What ideas do we have for the future?’ It’s good brainstorming.”
Cohen-Isaacson said that it’s fun working with the family and sometimes customers don’t realize they are all siblings. “Sometimes we’ll bicker and I’m like, ‘Oh sorry, this is my sister, I wouldn’t normally talk to an employee like that.’”
At the end of the day though, she said everyone has each other’s back and steps in if someone is sick or there’s an issue with the kids.
“We are very blessed,” said Beth Cohen. “Everybody had an interest in it and wanted to keep it going.”
Larry Cohen said the secret is finding each child’s passion in the business early on. “This is what will continue bringing them in and wanting to come here — just like my father did for me.
“The excitement and the interest are so strong that they want to be here. Every one of my kids, whatever they’re doing is passion driven.” JN
