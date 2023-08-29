On May 28, 1944, Esther Basch’s 16th birthday, she stepped off the train that arrived at Auschwitz concentration camp. Her father, an Orthodox rabbi, was sent one way, she and her mother another. Then, she was forced from her mother’s side and ordered to go to the right while her mother went to the left. Esther never saw either parent again.
After surviving the concentration camp, working in ammunition factories, walking in a death march and crossing paths with the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, she was liberated by American soldiers on April 14, 1945.
“They told us to go into town and take whatever we wanted,” said Basch.
She found a jar of honey and ate her fill but because she was suffering from malnutrition, her body could not process so much of the sweet substance and she became ill. The experience also gave her a nickname, “The Honey Girl of Auschwitz.”
“The Honey Girl” will be the title of the documentary that she and her daughter, Rachel Turet, are making.
“I didn’t want to see another film with skeletons and chimneys,” said Turet. “I realized that is not my mother’s story at all. My mother’s story is about using the tools of love and forgiveness to live a happy life.”
Basch will tell her story at an event hosted by Chabad of the East Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Chandler Center for the Arts.
Basch started sharing her story after Steven Spielberg’s USC Shoah Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to making audio-visual interviews with survivors and witnesses of the Holocaust and other genocides, taped an interview with her and her husband, whom she met in a displaced persons camp.
“My husband and I made a tape and then this woman (the interviewer) asked me, ‘How do you feel about the Germans today?’ And my answer was, ‘I cannot forget the horror they put me through, but I can forgive because if I don’t forgive, if I hold a grudge, I only hurt myself,’” said Basch.
The interviewer hugged her, telling Basch that she was the first Holocaust survivor to answer this question the way she did. “I don’t even have a picture of my parents. Nothing. But they taught me to be good,” said Basch. “Love all people, no matter their race or religion. Love God very much. And this is how I live my life — thinking positive, believing in God — and I have a happy life.”
Basch, 95, moved from Phoenix three years ago, where she lived since 1975, to live with her daughter in Prescott. The two travel around the state and the country, so that Basch can share her story, educate others and raise interest in the documentary.
“Mom and I want to teach and reach as many people as we can so that, possibly, this will never happen again,” said Turet. “You have no idea how many people are shocked at the reality of what went on. You read about the Holocaust, and know six million Jews died, but you can’t really put that in perspective. It’s too massive and almost unbelievable.”
At first, it was very difficult for Basch to share her experiences.
“After Steven Spielberg made the movie (her USC Shoah interview), I kind of opened up and was able to talk about it and the more I talk about it, the better I feel,” she said. “I feel like a burden is off my shoulder when I speak and I see how people care, and that makes me feel very good. Rarely I have nightmares now.”
Turet remembers the nightmares and realized her family was not like others at an early age. Her parents didn’t talk about what they had been through but if they saw a man in uniform, they would hunker down or if there was an unexpected knock at the door, they would look terrified.
“So, what I took away from that and from the way kids at school reacted to me being Jewish, I thought for sure there was something basically wrong with being Jewish,” she said. “Otherwise, why would everybody hate us? Why, why would they punish us? I thought being Jewish was actually a punishment.”
Turet, a writer, attempted to write down her mother’s story but about eight pages in, she realized she couldn’t do it; it was too personal. So, after several people suggested a documentary, she finally considered the idea.
“I realized that mom’s story was different. It was more of a love story,” she said.
Mother and daughter are in the post-production phase of the documentary and would like to raise about $40,000 more to finish the film and submit it to festivals. Everyone who has worked on the project so far — most of whom are not Jewish — has donated their time with the agreement that if it makes money, they will split the proceeds.
Turet says that they intend to donate their portion to education.
“Lately, we’ve been spending so much money on trips that maybe I’ll take a couple of dollars,” admitted Basch. “But I definitely want to give it to education.”
Turet said that every time they come to Phoenix to give a talk, it costs them $50 in gas.
“A lot of our out-of-town trips are through Chabad,” she said. “Chabad really does treat us like royalty.”
Turet also said that her mother is a celebrity in Prescott. “Every time we go somewhere, somebody is like, ‘Esther!’ She’s quite well known in this town.”
“I wish I could remember everybody — but it seems like everybody remembers me,” said Basch.
“Yeah, I call myself chopped liver,” joked Turet.
She said that during presentations, she puts a placard in front of her with her name on it. One time, she put “chopped liver” on the back and accidentally turned that part of the card to face the audience. She hadn’t realized it until they started, and the audience began to laugh. “Humor is our salve,” she said.
Their favorite audience is high school students, Turet said.
“You can see the impact. You’re telling people who are 14 to 16 that at the age of 16 my mother got up on her birthday at Auschwitz and never saw her parents again.”
Recently, they were visiting Turet’s daughter, who lives in New York, and decided to do some speaking engagements because they are rarely on the East Coast. One of these engagements was at Turet’s grandson’s high school.
He is in the documentary and had an interesting observation to share with the women when they returned to Arizona.
Turet explained that her grandson hates standing around listening to racial slurs from classmates. “He said, ‘Not once since your talk have I heard one, maybe it’s still going on, but it’s not going on around me,’” she said. “And he added, ‘You have no idea how many kids have come over and thanked me profusely for bringing my great-grandmother. It’s rewarding.’”
Basch said it is rewarding for her too. “I speak to the high school students, and they all write me such nice thank-you notes telling me, ‘We will make sure it will never happen again.’ Oh, that warms my heart.”
And when asked if she minds traveling, she said, “When I think of what I’m going to accomplish when I’m traveling, I just forget about pain or tiredness. I’m just going on — like a young woman of 95.” JN
For more information on the documentary, visit honeygirlfilms.org. For information on “The Honey Girl of Auschwitz – Esther Basch’’ event on Sept. 6 (Jewish News is a sponsor), visit chabadcenter.com/event.