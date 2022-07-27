A Scottsdale family is bringing a personal tragedy to the forefront in a public awareness campaign to keep pets safe during home construction.
In 2021, Julie and Maury Kessler’s family lost their 14-year-old Shih Tzu, Oakley, to an accidental drowning. A roofing contractor had placed a lightweight clear plastic loosely over the pool.
Let out to do his business, the curious canine slipped on the plastic and fell into the water. Julie Kessler heard barking and ran outside, spotting Oakley under the covering. She jumped in but was unable to save him.
“It was a horrible, horrible, horrible experience. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” Kessler said. “We still struggle with Oakley’s death.”
Oakley was a special addition to the family. Being Jewish, the Kessler’s even had a “bark” mitzvah when he turned 13 with a ceremony and speeches.
Kessler can’t bring back Oakley, but she is channeling her pain into purpose and prevention. She has made it her mission to help other families avoid tragedy.
She founded “Oakley’s Oath,” a grassroots safety effort that is raising awareness on social media accounts and Nextdoor, a neighborhood social networking app.
“We aim to educate homeowners and businesses about keeping pets safe when repairs are being done at home,” she said.
“We’re basically trying to inform people to be cautious and communicate with the contractors in your home.”
Contractors disrupt normal household routines, said Kessler, who works in her husband’s optometry business. “Doors are open. There’s just a lot going on. If people communicate less, accidents will happen.”
“For Oakley, that plastic covering was just different enough to attract his attention and change his routine.”
Kessler said people should ask more of their contractors. When the Kesslers decided to repair their roof, they asked the typical questions: How long would the project take? What is the repair cost? Is there anything they should know in advance?
“I think a lot of people are caught up on just doing a great job, but if families aren’t safe, then who cares?”
She wants contractors to be aware of safety measures to keep families safe. She is thinking ahead to an Oakley’s Oath business certification or even consumer protection legislation. “It’s kind of my Amber Alert,” she said.
Kessler is grateful she was able to save the life of another dog through an alert she posted on the Nextdoor app. “A family had a contractor at their house and saw their dog walking on a pool tarp and they were able to save its life because of our message,” Kessler said. “They had a different outcome.”
Kessler devised a top 10 list of precautions every homeowner and contractor should take. They run the gamut from insisting that sliding doors be closed and outside gates locked at all times to asking the company if any chemicals in use would be toxic to pets.
The Kesslers owned three dogs at one point. One died soon after they lost Oakley. “We believe Spex, Oakley’s litter mate, was broken-hearted,” Kessler said. “Pets truly are members of the family.” JN
Oakley’s Oath Top 10 list for homeowners
Remember to PAWS: Prevent Accidents with Safety
1. Ask workers what you need to know to protect your children and pets.
2. Insist that sliding doors be closed and outside gates locked at all times. If workers need to prop gates or doors open for any reason, make sure they let you know.
3. Lock your doggie door so pets can’t go outside without your knowledge.
4. Find out if a tarp or other covering will be placed over your pool. Make sure it’s sturdy, covers the entire pool and is weighted down around the perimeter.
5. Ask if the company will be using any chemicals that would be toxic if ingested by pets.
6. Keep pets safe and out of workers’ way by using a kennel or secure room. Alert workers with a sign reading “Pets inside. Do not open.”
7. Make sure your pet is microchipped and wearing a collar and tags with your name and phone number. This step is vital if your dog escapes.
8. Make daily checks of work areas and remove any hazards.
9. Check back in with workers frequently about any changes or adjustments they may be making that could impact pet safety in and around your home.
10. Be extra vigilant. Accidents can happen even if you’ve done your homework.
Find Oakley’s Oath on Facebook and Instagram or by emailing oakleysoath@gmail.com.
Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer based in Chicago.