Randi Jablin, board member for Jewish National Fund-USA’s Desert States, was recently awarded its Board Member of the Year award.
Jablin has served on JNF-USA Desert States’ board since 2013. Desert States serves all of the national organization’s members in Arizona and Nevada. JNF-USA is a philanthropic organization for Israel that supports environmental and nation-building activities in Israel.
One of Jablin’s recent accomplishments was gathering support for a bomb shelter beautification project in the Negev.
Jablin, whose first trip to Israel was in 1984, said she was honored to receive the award. “I have a strong, deep love for Israel, which started with my first trip. Supporting the land and people of Israel is one of my greatest passions, and I’ve gotten so much out of my involvement with JNF-USA.”
Deb Rochford, JNF-USA’s national campaign director, said that the Desert States board is lucky to have Jablin. “She does a tremendous amount of work for JNF and she’s very positive so her outreach to the community is a very positive force for Israel. She’s also a strong advocate and a terrific mouthpiece for why supporting Israel is so important.”
Rochford added that a lot of people will donate money, but Jablin is different in that she leads by example. “Not a lot of people roll up their sleeves and lead the way like Randi.”
Jablin is also a major supporter of JNF-USA’s High School in Israel and its semester abroad in Israel program.
“Getting young people to Israel is vital, and I know how much good the High School in Israel Scholarship program does in sending the next generation of leaders on a life-changing trip to Israel,” said Jablin. “People who haven’t been to Israel just don’t know what they’re missing, and this is a great way to help get as many young people there as possible.”
JNF-USA Desert States President, Kim Kotzin added: “Randi Jablin is an exemplary board member. A Jewish leader in our community, Randi’s support of JNF-USA extends beyond her board member responsibilities. She is deeply connected to Israel. Randi understands the significance of a strong Israel and volunteers her time to educate our community about the work of JNF-USA.” JN