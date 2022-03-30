On the evening of March 13, 2022, guests invited to the dedication event celebrating the newly named Levenbaum Chabad House, Rohr Jewish Student Center received a red-carpet reception. Candle-lit lanterns led the way to The Law Tigers Outdoor Recreation Center filled with a variety of food stations, bar, giant ice sculpture and live music.
The construction of the recreation center broke ground in the backyard on March 20, 2017, and began the five-year transformation of the 80-year-old building at 971 S. Ash Ave. in Tempe. Upgrades include a new kitchen, hospitality suites, student lounge, basketball and entertainment courtyard, landscaping, shatterproof windows and new doors.
The upgrades result from the generosity of Paradise Valley residents Warren and Judy Levenbaum. Warren Levenbaum is a partner of Levenbaum Trachtenberg, an injury law firm based in Phoenix with offices throughout the western U.S. He’s also the founder and CEO of the American Association for Motorcycle Injury Lawyers, which does business under the title Law Tigers.
Rabbi Shmuel and Chana Tiechtel are the directors of the center that they have nicknamed the “home of the ASJews.” Rabbi Tiechtel said his heart was “full of joy and happiness” as he addressed the crowd of more than 150 guests who came from all over the world and across the United States to celebrate.
“Warren and Judy, you have changed Jewish life at ASU forever. Your generosity will affect a generation of students to come,” said Tiechtel. “At Chabad, every student is welcome no matter their affiliation. The family of ASU Chabad grows every year in each and every way.”
Students also addressed the crowd and they all mentioned that Chabad at ASU was their “home away from home.”
ASU Freshman Riley Bergeson said that in her hometown of Temecula, Calif., she was known as the “Jewish kid” at school because there was no Jewish community there. “My parents are my entire world and my siblings are very close,” she said. “When I asked my rabbi at home which university had the best Chabad on campus, he said ASU.”
She said that keeping Shabbat was difficult in the dorm. Having to use a key card to enter and exit forced her to stay in the room the entire time. Now, Bergeson comes to the center to stay on Friday nights in one of the hospitality suites, sometimes with up to 10 other young women.
Fellow freshman Ariel Feffer is another student who often joins Bergeson on the Friday night sleepovers. “I’m so grateful to have this place,” said Feffer. “All of my best friends I’ve met here at Chabad.”
Avin Kreisler is a junior at ASU who wants to go to medical school when he graduates. He started coming to Chabad at ASU when he was 16 because his older brother would bring him.
He shared fellow students’ stories of how Chabad at ASU brought them closer to their Judaism.
“Rabbi and Chana put in 110%,” said Kreisler. “Chabad at ASU has become my own personal Israel, the ideal climate to be molded into my best self. You are physically and spiritually saving students’ lives.”
There was also a pre-taped video message from Corey Woods, mayor of Tempe, who could not attend the event in person because he was at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. In his statement, he thanked Chabad at ASU for “enriching Tempe.”
Shari Gustafson, who serves as the assistant dean of students on the Tempe campus, said, “ASU is grateful for your support. If a student needs a place of refuge, this is that place. I have joined events and the warmth, love and care — you can’t describe it.”
She provides oversight to the religious/spiritual life at ASU, which includes serving as liaison to the Council of Religious Advisors.
When it came time for Warren Levenbaum to speak, he proved he’s not only a philanthropist but also an entertainer. He performed his “Seinfeld-type” comedy act donning a pair of Groucho Marx glasses with a funny nose, eyebrows and mustache and told the crowd, “I’m thrilled to do a comedy act tonight in front of beautiful people.”
When he was done with his act, Judy Levenbaum told the audience, “That was an experience — the more you clap, the more you encourage him.”
She then shared how being involved with Chabad at ASU has given the couple the chance to make an impression on hundreds of students’ lives.
“They make this Chabad a home and it makes them proud to be who they are,” said Judy Levenbaum. “We are so proud to have our name on the building. I’m grateful and thankful that we had this opportunity.”
The Levenbaums’ adult children also spoke and shared how proud they are to have a father who gives back to the community so generously.
The ceremony concluded with the Tiechtels presenting the Levenbaums with a piece of art made in Israel with a 3-D image of the Levenbaum Chabad House with a hand holding an image of Jerusalem. The piece has a verse in Hebrew inscribed on it that says, “Whatever he does, God makes him successful.”
“The hand symbolizes the hand of God holding you and giving you success,” explained Tiechtel “And the hand also symbolizes that you, Warren and Judy, with your support of the Jewish students here, are serving as a strong foundation for them and you are holding up Jewish life right here In Arizona.”
“My wife, Judy, and I have been inspired by Chabad’s mission to serve the Jewish student community at ASU and are forever grateful for what they do,” said Levenbaum. JN
For more information, visit jewishasu.com.
Warren Levenbaum is on the advisory council of the Jewish News.