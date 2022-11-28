Letty Cottin Pogrebin, journalist, social activist, Emmy winner and author of 12 books, will be giving this year’s Hammerman Family Lecture, hosted by Valley Beit Midrash (VBM), a global center for learning and action.
Pogrebin will discuss “SHANDA: A Memoir of Shame and Secrecy,” her recently released book, on Dec. 5, at Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale. Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz, VBM’s president and dean, said the evening would unfold in an interview format.
Other than for her books, Pogrebin is most well-known as a founding editor for Ms. magazine and a leading feminist during the 1970s.
Yanklowitz said he chose her as a speaker for that reason, in addition to her reflections and commentary on the concept of shame.
“We think her voice is really important right now given some new dynamics in the Jewish community, both in Israel and the U.S., and we need to keep the #MeToo movement alive and support feminism,” he said.
Pogrebin told Jewish News that when her 80th birthday passed, she decided to sit down, take stock of her life and write a memoir. But simply regurgitating highlights wasn’t cutting it. She needed to make sense of her life and find a throughline. During the course of her research, she found an unexpected one: secrets.
“I realized how much of what I was shaped by was family secrets,” she said. “Hiding shameful things was typical of my parents’ generation of immigrants, showing the best face, conforming, wanting to be accepted as a real American and therefore hiding your imperfections.”
She also contends that secrets are part of the Jewish story. After an epiphany she had in shul while listening to the account of Jacob learning he was married to Leah instead of Rachel, she realized that the Torah is full of secrets and shame.
“God creates an image of shame as powerful as shedding blood. It reminds us that humans are flawed,” she said.
Her book is a retrospective analysis of her entire family, and she used a series of fulcrum points to make sense of her own choices in life.
In the book, she tells many family stories that had been kept secret. Because so many of the people she wrote about are dead, she went to their children, her cousins and siblings, and asked permission. Not a single one denied her request.
This was a clarifying moment for them as well. Their response mirrored her own: I want to understand myself.
Her parents hid facts about education, divorces and health problems. They even hid sisters from her — her father abandoned his first daughter, and her mother sent her daughter from her first marriage to boarding school and pretended she had never been married.
“How many times did I hear, ‘We don’t want to be a shanda for the goyim?’” she said. The yearning to avoid disgrace in front of gentiles fueled her family’s secrecy and she said the same is true for many Jewish families she knew.
During the course of writing the book, Pogrebin came to see her feminist activism as a way of providing reparations to her mother and her generation of women. The female secrecy, in particular, resonated throughout her life and in devastating ways.
She shares the stories of her two abortions in the book. One she had already shared publicly in an article for The New York Times many years ago. But the fact that she had had two abortions within six months of each other in her senior year at Brandeis University was something she didn’t feel comfortable revealing.
“It would be a shanda to admit two to The New York Times,” she told the Jewish Women’s Archive in September. “One was OK, but two would make me look stupid.”
Pogrebin was going through a rebellion and acted out sexually. Finding out she was pregnant, devastation set in and she planned ways to kill herself. Fortunately, a roommate made her talk to a dorm counselor who helped her get an abortion — at a time when abortion was illegal.
When finally confessing both abortions to her older sister, whom she thought was perfect, she discovered her sister also had an abortion, her mother had one and her grandmother had more than one.
“If women had communicated their truth to each other rather than hide and pretend, I could have owned it and I wouldn’t have been so alone or loathed myself. I would have realized that this is a woman’s experience,” she said.
Ironically, women still hide abortions, something that continues to be stigmatized. She said she wasn’t surprised by the Supreme Court’s Dobbs’ decision overturning Roe v. Wade, but hopes that people will finally see what it means to have rights taken away and fight back.
“It’s depressing, unnerving, demoralizing but there’s no alternative to just keep fighting — if you’re an activist, that’s what you do,” she said.
Pogrebin doesn’t feel she has any other choice because it’s not only her life she’s fighting for. She has six grandchildren and fights for them. JN
The Hammerman Family Lecture takes place at Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. To register for the hybrid event, visit valleybeitmidrash.org/event.