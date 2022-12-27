Rabbi Efraim and Bracha Leviyev moved to Greater Phoenix from New York seven years ago because they saw a great opportunity to assist the youth of the nation’s second-largest Bukharian Jewish community.
“We saw Bukharian synagogues with Russian-speaking congregations here (Ahavat Israel and Sha’arei Shalom) but nobody seemed to be talking directly to the young people, and that’s what interests me,” Efraim Leviyev said.
A year ago, however, he broadened his outreach by creating Lehadleek, an organization serving Bukharian Jewish teens, primarily those born to immigrants from the former Soviet Republic. He started with a Sunday program and it grew rapidly. There are now two separate groups for younger and older boys and a girls’ group, which his wife runs.
Efraim Leviyev said these teenagers are facing something of a dilemma by going to school and building friendships in mostly secular settings while still trying to respect their parents’ traditions and language.
“Some parents think public school is fine but we want them to know that the kids are assimilated and we want them to hold onto their Judaism,” he said.
On the other hand, he recognizes that American teenagers have sensibilities that differ from many of their immigrant parents, which causes stressful interactions and misunderstandings. Efraim Leviyev believes he can help bridge the gap.
Last April, when Nerya Aranbayev, a young Jewish man from Queens, drowned in Lake Pleasant, a number of local Bukharian Jewish teens witnessed his death and were traumatized. Their parents, according to Efraim Leviyev, told them not to express their emotions.
“You’re allowed to feel — you can’t keep it inside,” Efraim Leviyev said. “The Russian mentality is different from the American mentality, and even though everyone means well, they don’t necessarily get along.”
Efraim Leviyev invited Los Angles Rabbi Dr. David Fox to speak to the community. Fox is a clinical psychologist and co-founder of Chai Lifeline, a children’s health-support network. He has been a vocal advocate for abused children in the Orthodox community.
Hearing Fox speak was meaningful for parents and teens, said Leviyev.
“The girls were crying and they didn’t even know the drowned boy,” he said. “Things just get bottled up and this broke something inside of them. There’s a lot of trauma that’s not being dealt with.”
Fox spoke to the teens about their emotions and he also talked with the parents and asked them to listen to their children.
Efraim Leviyev said it was a privilege to bring Fox to Arizona, something that wouldn’t have happened without his efforts.
And without Fox’s expertise, Efraim Leviyev said that nothing would have been done to alleviate the teens’ stress.
“It would have just been, ‘Suck it up, Buttercup,’ like usual,” he said.
With all of the relationships with rabbis, synagogues and high schools Leviyev has developed in the last seven years, he is able to connect kids who need extra help with the right people and places.
While the Bukharian kids who go to public schools fit in with their classmates, they still say they feel different. Efraim Leviyev’s group helps connect them with their Judaism and heritage.
In addition to Efraim and Bracha Leviyev, Lehadleek has four staff members, but there’s still much to do. Young wives began coming to the group looking for programming.
“They say our husbands go to synagogue and we’re home and want something, too,” Efraim Leviyev said.
Bracha Leviyev said her goal with the girls’ group is to connect them to their heritage and faith by helping them find ways to increase their Jewish observance and make it relative to them.
“I want their Judaism to be more than just recreational,” she said.
The growth of Lehadleek doesn’t surprise them; the only real limit is funding, Bracha Leviyev said. The organization received a grant from the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix this year.
“You start on one project and people want you to do more.”
The Bukharian Jewish community in Greater Phoenix is tight, which is one reason the couple said they and their six children feel at home here. In addition to teaching, they hope to model to Bukharian families ways to embrace the modern world while not letting go of their heritage and traditions. JN
For more information, visit lehadleek.org.
