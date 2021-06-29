Some members of the Jewish community are on high-alert, following a recent antisemtic attack in Tucson. But law enforcement officials urge the community not to be afraid.
“We don’t want to neglect the important problems that face us, but we can’t let them dominate our lives,” said Special Agent Dan Johnson of the Phoenix FBI. “We can’t live in fear because of something that happened elsewhere.”
Addressing the fear of an active shooter inside a synagogue, Johnson cautioned the Jewish community against focusing on “what could happen.”
From December 2000 to 2013 alone,1,043 people in the United States were wounded or killed by “active shooters” attempting to kill people “in a confined and populated area,” according to a study by the FBI in 2014.
"While there have been an alarming number of active shooters, there have been 13 that have been targeted at houses of worship, and some of those are loosely associated," he said.
Johnson addressed the Jewish community during a June 15 webinar about how law enforcement combats antisemitism, hosted by the Jewish News of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix.
An act of antisemitism was discovered in mid-June at the Chabad on River. An entry door was defaced with a swastika and an antisemitic slur. It came just weeks after vandalism against Congregation Chaverim where a rock was thrown through a window in the front door of the synagogue.
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found more than 9 in 10 Jews say there is at least “some” antisemitism in the United States, including 45% who say there is “a lot.” Slightly more than half of Jews surveyed (53%) nationally say that they feel less safe today than they did five years ago as a Jewish person in the U.S.
One of the most important ways law enforcement confronts extremism is by building relationships in communities.
A primary part of Johnson’s job is meeting new people and raising awareness about what a hate crime is, so people can identify if they've witnessed one, or been a victim of one--and, most importantly, notify him or others in law enforcement.
Supervisory Special Agent Kyle Roberts, with the Phoenix FBI, and Assistant US Attorney Will Voit with the District of Arizona, who also presented during the webinar, agreed one of the most important things people can do is to report any “red flags” or “potential concerns.”
"There is nothing wrong with communicating your anxiety, your concern about a person to me or my colleagues,” Johnson said.
The FBI has studied those who've committed "the most heinous acts" and found what "behavioral conditions were present in them before they acted,” Johnson said. A lot of these things were seen by the people around them. "If something appears threatening it might be a threat and we’re the ones who will be in the best place to know," Johnson said.JN