So many moments in the eight-month-old war between Russia and Ukraine have gone viral that it has been dubbed “the TikTok war” by The New Yorker and other publications. Thus, it’s likely that social media-obsessed teenagers everywhere have seen at least a few dramatic images on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube.
Even so, for most American kids, the reality of war is something far removed from their daily lives. But for one 15-year-old Paradise Valley High School sophomore, the war is all too close.
Julia Talore Zilman speaks almost daily to her family members in Ukraine, as well as her Russian grandmother, who still lives in St. Petersburg, Russia.
“It’s hard and I don’t talk about it much even when my friends ask me how my family is,” Julia told Jewish News. Sometimes her close friends ask, “Hey, how’s your family?” but she doesn’t like to get into too much detail. Still, she’s glad to have her friends as “a really big support system” — they’re around when she needs them.
“I’m just glad that my family and my family’s friends are safe at the moment and that we stay in touch,” she said. “It just makes us all feel more positive.”
Julia is taking a little positive initiative herself by turning a personal enterprise into something more meaningful with a boost from an East Valley Jewish Community Center “Doing Jewish” youth grant.
Well before the Russians invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Julia was working on a little project to honor her paternal Ukrainian grandmother, who passed away in 2018. Julia took her grandmother’s book of recipes written in Russian and started translating them for a new English edition she could share.
As Julia was growing up, her grandmother passed on her love of baking.
“My grandma wrote all her favorite recipes and all her famous dishes that she made and carried down from her mother in a book,” Julia said. “And I love baking, especially her recipes.”
Julia’s mother, Violet Zilman, said her daughter’s skill with baking is a clear genetic link to her grandmother.
“I like to cook but she has this amazing quality,” Violet said. “Julia’s so precise and patient when she’s baking — I’m the opposite.”
Luckily, Julia speaks Russian — a language used by many Ukrainians — which was helpful when she last visited her father’s family in Kyiv, Ukraine four years ago.
“My dad really wanted me to learn about my background and his side of the family,” she said. “It helped me to learn where they’re from and what they did when they were little.”
As a baker, what she liked best about Ukraine was the food, especially vareniki and rugelach, her favorite pastries to eat and bake.
The way food connects generations became evident to her as she talked to her family in Ukraine about recipes and family lore. She became so inspired that her initial project grew to include the recipes of other family members and their stories.
But when the Russians invaded Ukraine, all Julia could think about was destruction, especially after Russian bombs hit near Babi Yar, the site of one of the largest massacres of World War II, where many members of her own family had been murdered.
Suddenly, she didn’t know if she’d see her family or Ukraine again.
So her project grew exponentially to become “Rugelach Love.” In addition to a new cookbook and a Jewish calendar with a different recipe every month, she is also working with a rabbi her family knows in Kyiv to collect and translate recipes from Holocaust survivors. Selling this second cookbook is her fundraiser for the Kyiv synagogue.
“Rugelach Love” has a website and a Patreon site, which offers membership levels from as little as $1.50 per month for the “cup of coffee” level to $100 per month for “the whole brisket!” level.
The calendar will be ready by next year at Rosh Hashanah.
To help with the book and calendar, Julia applied for and was awarded one of EVJCC’s “Doing Jewish” microgrants for $500. The grants, for Jewish students in grades 7-12, are intended for projects with the potential to strengthen Jewish identity and connections and highlight at least one Jewish value. The beneficiary’s project must be completed by July 2023.
“We were so impressed by Julia’s project to publish a cookbook featuring recipes from four generations of her family and her efforts to learn about her family’s history through this project,” said Leisah Woldoff, EVJCC director of communications, who helps coordinate the EVJCC’s Doing Jewish microgrants program. “We are excited to see how her project develops and we hope it not only inspires others to learn more about their own family’s history but also to pursue projects that are meaningful to them.”
On her Patreon site, Julia posted that the project is a tribute to her Jewish heritage through four generations of her family’s recipes: “Generations that went through the unimaginable and kept their strength, faith, sense of humor and a passion for food.”
Even with the work she’s already done, Julia is feeling the time crunch. Besides this project, she has her classwork, cheerleading and dance team that keeps her busy.
But these recipes are important to her.
“My grandma was like my best friend and was like one of my parents — always there by my side,” she said. Baking is one of the best gifts her grandmother gave her. Being able to bake these recipes and share them with her family, especially her grandfather, is something Julia cherishes.
Now that the project has grown exponentially, Julia’s become quite the multitasker.
“I like getting all the data and the stories and realizing how food can carry on family history,” she said.
Cooking is her focus, but her facility with the Russian language has also made her consider how to use that when she becomes a dermatologist one day.
“I want to bring in clients, like Russian-speaking people, and give them a place that makes them feel safe and give them a safe community,” she said. “Knowing a second language benefits other people and makes them feel more comfortable.” JN
For more information on the “Doing Jewish” microgrants offered by the East Valley Jewish Community Center, visit evjcc.org/grant/.