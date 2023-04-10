Linda Zell has been the face of the Jewish Tuition Organization (JTO) for the last two decades, but come July she will pass the executive director baton to Janet Silva to spend more time with family, travel and finally do some of the things she enjoys but hasn’t always had time for.
Zell can point to an impressive list of accomplishments during her years at JTO, including a large increase in fundraising and the number of students benefiting from it.
“When I took over, the JTO was raising around $100,000 per year; now we are at over $4 million annually and I’m very proud of that,” Zell told Jewish News. “More importantly, I feel so good about all the families and students we’ve been able to give the opportunity to go to a Jewish day school.”
“Linda’s management and fundraising accomplishments have been remarkable. Her efforts will live on in the lives of the children whose Jewish education she facilitated, and in the organization she developed,” said Fred Wabnik, JTO board president.
The JTO, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, began in 1999 to ensure that every Jewish child could have a Jewish day school education in Arizona, regardless of financial situation. Over the years, it has awarded more than 6,800 scholarships to students at six partner schools: Desert Jewish Academy, Pardes Jewish Day School, Phoenix Hebrew Academy, Shearim Torah High School, Torah Day School of Phoenix and Yeshiva High School of Arizona.
With JTO’s status as a school tuition organization, it raises funds for more than 650 scholarships annually with the dollar-for-dollar Arizona private school tax credit.
“Now, I see students who I helped put through school, who have children of their own, and I am sure we’ll be enrolling them in Jewish day schools,” Zell said.
She managed to grow the organization’s reach mainly through word of mouth and networking during her tenure. In 2006, the Arizona Department of Revenue added a corporate tuition tax credit, which provided a new stream of funding.
“There’s a lot of expansion to be done on that front,” Zell said. She is confident that Silva is just the person to do that and whatever else it takes to move the JTO forward.
“I feel very confident that Janet is the right person,” she said.
Silva “zigzagged” her way to the JTO after moving to Greater Phoenix from New York six years ago. She initially started her own accounting business, Bolt Accounting Solutions, but she soon came to know the JTO as a participant when she enrolled her children at Pardes.
About a year and a half ago, she saw Zell’s ad for an administrative assistant and bookkeeper. She applied and was offered the job; she kept her accounting business, which she considered her side hustle.
JTO’s office at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus in Scottsdale was perfect because by this time both her daughters were attending Sonoran Sky Elementary School and “if I look out the window, I can see the solar panels for their school,” she told Jewish News. “Plus, I get to do something I love.”
When Zell first spoke of retiring, Silva asked if there was room for her to step up and do more at the JTO.
Zell hired Silva knowing she was someone that she could leave the JTO to, so Zell was more than amenable to the idea.
Silva has become attached to the organization both from working there and as a recipient. She knows the good it can do for families who need the help from personal experience, she said.
She didn’t have access to Hebrew and Torah learning as a kid and it was a gift to be able to give that to her own daughters.
“Whatever little role I can play in spreading that love of Torah and giving families the ability to educate their children the way they want, without finances being a hindrance, is wonderful,” she said.
Though her kids are in public school now, she still feels very connected to the Jewish community, which is deepened by her work at JTO.
“The beauty of this community is that it feels very small compared to New York and I feel those ties, that connection, just by the role I play at JTO,” said Silva.
After discovering she would become Zell’s successor, she started meeting with every board member.
“I told them I want to leave no stone unturned and I want to ask all the questions about finding opportunities for additional funding and adding schools,” she said.
Silva has been going through all of the policies and bylaws of the organization as well as talking to all the schools, trying to ascertain both benefits and drawbacks. There are still questions to be asked, but she’s ready to do what it takes to benefit as many families as possible.
Already in her time at JTO, she’s used her finance background to cut costs, streamline and condense where possible, to save money so more money goes into scholarships, as opposed to overhead.
“By law, we’re supposed to give 90% in scholarships and in the past couple of years, that percentage is more like 96%,” she said.
Zell is excited about spending more time with her three children and seven grandchildren, but she’s content to know she’s leaving JTO in capable hands.
“It was a privilege and honor to be able to run this organization, and every day I went to work knowing I was helping another child,” she said. JN
For more information about Jewish Tuition Organization, visit jtophoenix.org.