On Monday, Sept. 13, Scottsdale’s Beth Tefillah Congregation hosted Jewish National Fund-USA’s first annual 9/11 memorial ceremony. JNF-USA partnered with the new high school, Nishmat Adin – Shalhevet Scottsdale, to honor firefighters from the City of Scottsdale Fire Department in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack and the bravery of first responders.
“This ceremony, and others like it, provide an opportunity to remember the victims and brave first responders who perished, as well as to honor our local heroes who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe,” said Jennifer Milton, JNF-USA’s national communications manager, via email. It is also an opportunity "to rededicate our efforts to bring people together to forge a brighter future."
Joshua Meisel, Nishmat Adin’s facilitator and Judaics teacher, opened the event by describing the power of memory and highlighting its importance during the Days of Awe.
Celebrating this anniversary between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, “a very intense time in the Jewish calendar,” Meisel gave a bit of exegesis of certain High Holiday prayers pertaining to memory.
“It seems that the act of recalling has tremendous power in the moment and brings the past to life in the very present. God is giving us an insight into how we must treat them (memories),” he said.
Meisel recounted trying to discuss the events of 9/11 with his class as the anniversary approached. But he heard again and again from his students that they didn’t know much about the tragedy — they were not yet born when it happened.
That dilemma can be answered in this season’s prayers, he said.
“It is not enough to simply teach about the days and moments of history. We must somehow bring them to life. We must arouse our collective memory so that the generation who wasn’t there can carry the memory with them so that it may live on,” he said.
Meisel told the first responders in front of him that “they deserve nothing less than to be at the front and center of our love, compassion and appreciation.”
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was also in attendance and used part of his time to ask people to remember those who were injured on that fateful day, as well as all the family members of the victims, and to keep them in their thoughts and prayers alongside those who died.
Ortega said he came “to learn from and support” our communities.
“People of faith, synagogues and churches are a vital part of our community and I have been engaged with the Jewish community for many years,” he told Jewish News.
Jennifer Sosnow, JNF-USA’s programs director, presented a plaque to the firemen with the help of Ortega and Beth Tefillah Rabbi Pinchas Allouche. The plaque features a photo of JNF-USA’s 9/11 memorial in Israel. Allouche read its message aloud:
“The JNF-KKL 9/11 Memorial, in the foothills of Jerusalem, expresses the deep connection and shared values between the people of Israel and the United States. It is the only memorial outside of the United States that honors each victim. The memorial is an American flag waving and transforming into a flame. A piece of melted metal from the ruins of the Twin Towers forms the base of the monument. This memorial serves as the site of an official ceremony held with the United States every year, as Israel honors the memory of the heroes who fell and recognizes the heroes who walk among us. Thank you for your commitment and sacrifice.”
Two Nishmat Adin students also spoke about what the 9/11 anniversary meant to them. They praised the first responders and marveled at their willingness to sacrifice their lives for strangers.
Ariella Friedman, president of Nishmat Adin’s board of directors, was grateful to get the school’s students involved in such “serious and thoughtful programming” as a way to connect them to the broader world.
“These events have affected the world around us, and it’s great to get them involved in thinking about them and participating in the broader community,” she said.
In the short time they’ve been in school, students have already traveled to Los Angeles to work with the teachers and students of Shalhevet High School, Nishmat Adin’s partner. The trips, according to Friedman, have been useful in “developing a sense of cohesiveness and community” for the students.
Emily Gold, a sophomore and one of the night’s speakers, told Jewish News she loves the school so far.
“They have a lot of good learning, a lot of after-school clubs and I love how close it is,” she said. “It’s like a big family and everyone’s very nice.”
Her younger sister Liana, a freshman, agreed. She’s part of choir and Spanish club, but she is most excited about the opportunity to learn American Sign Language. She suspects one day it will be useful in the medical field, which is her hoped-for career.
She also enjoyed traveling to Los Angeles and meeting students at Shalhevet High, and she’s looking forward to her class growing in size in the next couple of years.
She offered the evening’s final prayer.
On Sept. 12, JNF-USA presented another plaque to the City of Scottsdale Police Department. JN