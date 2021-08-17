Jewish Family & Children’s Service is in need of food donations and volunteers. Its Just 3 Things food pantry in Phoenix needs non-perishable and non-expired foods, including soup, rice, pasta, canned fruit and vegetables, as well as cleaning supplies and personal care items, such as soap and toiletries, deodorant and diapers.
The pantry serves young people leaving foster care, clients at JFCS’ health care centers and people who participate in JFCS programming, including seniors and those facing food insecurity.
“Food insecurity is something that can affect anyone at any time,” said Lisa Blumstein, JFCS’ volunteer coordinator. “JFCS is dedicated to strengthening the community by providing much needed programs and services to those in need. When the community comes together to donate or volunteer, it really makes a difference.”
In addition to donations for the pantry, JFCS is seeking volunteers. The nonprofit organization relies on volunteers to help provide services and support to the community. Volunteer opportunities include academic and life skills tutoring, administrative support and assistance with JFCS events and food drive coordination.
“I like to know people get food to eat and don’t go hungry. Helping others makes us better and connects us to the world,” said Dr. Michele Scheiner, a JFCS volunteer. JN
For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit the JFCS website at jfcsaz.org/volunteer/.
For more information about the JFCS Just 3 Things food pantry and to view a list of most needed items, visit jfcsaz.org/donate/other-ways-to-give/donate-food/.