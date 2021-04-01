On Jan. 29, 2021, Jewish Family & Children’s Service hosted its annual Brighter Tomorrow event virtually. The event was free and highlighted the organization’s many programs and services, with a particular focus on its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The signature event, chaired by Lynn and Larry Kahn, raised $330,000. That money will be used on services and support for more than 40,000 people throughout Maricopa County.
Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and executive chairman of Western Alliance Bancorporation, was the featured keynote speaker. Sarver, a philanthropist who supports Arizona’s local community, spoke about his family’s personal connection to JFCS services following the death of his brother at a young age. In addition, Sarver spoke about the importance of access to programs, including primary medical care, counseling, behavioral health, domestic violence victim assistance and Jewish community services through JFCS.
More than 400 devices registered for the virtual event.
“The generosity of our community is extraordinary,” said Gail Baer, JFCS vice president of philanthropic services, via email. “They dug deep in their pockets to offer financial support so that others can meet their basic needs. The outpouring of commitment and support from the community has been and continues to be remarkable.”
Dr. Lorrie Henderson, JFCS’ president and CEO, shared the organization’s annual update and expressed gratitude to those in attendance and the many donors who play a vital support role in supporting the organization.
“Due to the pandemic, we are still experiencing an urgent demand for services,” said Henderson. “And even though the Brighter Tomorrow event has passed, the community can still help out by making an online financial gift via the JFCS website at jfcsaz.org or by taking advantage of the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.” JN
