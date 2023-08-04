This summer, Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) announced the appointments of three new board members. Susan Hirshman, Jevin Hodge and Jennifer Kirshner were confirmed during the June board meeting and will each serve a three-year term.
“Jewish Family & Children’s Service is a place where compassion and community intersect to make a meaningful impact in the lives we touch,” said CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson. “We celebrate diversity and uphold the values that bind us together. As new board members, Susan, Jennifer and Jevin will share their knowledge and expertise and be a part of a strong team of community volunteers that will guide JFCS towards new horizons, helping us navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
Hirshman is director of wealth management for Schwab Wealth Advisory and the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Her expertise has been featured in the pages of the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times and on CNN, CNBC and ABC.
Hodge is a national engagement director at LINK Strategic Partners, an organization specializing in public relations, stakeholder engagement and social impact. Serving clients in the government, business and nonprofit sectors, he serves on the Arizona boards of Best Buddies International, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition and Phoenix Suns Charities 88.
Kirshner is a licensed professional counselor trained in dialectical behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, polyvagal theory and Ketamine assisted psychotherapy. She is a founding board member for INFOCUS and on the board of the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and the Arizona State University Art Museum.
Hirshman, Hodge and Kirshner join current board members Chair Janice Dinner, Immediate Past Chair Paul E. Stander, M.D., M.B.A., Vice Chair Edward M. Ober, Secretary Pam Meyer, Carol Kern, Karen Owens, Michael Seiden, Meghan Shapiro, Tamara Zach and Emeritus Members Lenore Schupak, Carol Seidberg and Edna Sitelman.
“Our board amplifies our mission and creates lasting change for those who rely on JFCS services. We are grateful for the commitment our new members bring and the passion they embody. Together, we will continue to create a nurturing and inclusive space, where individuals find solace, hope and strength. May their presence be a source of inspiration, unity and transformation for all who seek our assistance,” Henderson said. JN