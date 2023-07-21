Yesterday in Tucson, U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps blocked enforcement of a 2022 Arizona law barring transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams.
The law bars students whose “biological sex” at birth was male from participating in girls’ sports in public or charter schools and at private schools that compete with those schools.
In April, parents of two transgender girls, whose names are concealed in court documents out of fear for their safety, filed suit against the law. One girl, 15, attends a private school in Tucson and the other, 11, is a student at Kyrene Aprende Middle School in Chandler, a public school.
The federal judge’s order only applies to the two girls as their lawsuit moves forward. Zipps upheld Arizona Interscholastic Association’s policy which, on a case-by-case basis, has allowed students to participate in sports based on the gender with which they identify. There have only been 16 transgender students who have requested to compete in a state with roughly 170,000 high school athletes.
There are Jewish representatives on both sides of the lawsuit.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, a member of Temple Solel in Paradise Valley, was named as the lone defendant in the case. Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert and House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale have joined Horne in defending the law, something Attorney General Kris Mayes has refused to do.
“We will appeal this ruling,” Horne said in a statement he emailed to Jewish News. “This will ultimately be decided by the United States Supreme Court, and they will rule in our favor.”
National Center for Lesbian Rights attorney Rachel Berg, a lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, was pleased with the judge’s order.
“We got an excellent ruling from Judge Zipps, who agreed with us that the Arizona law likely violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution and Title IX and we will be seeking a permanent injunction on those theories,” Berg told Jewish News.
Berg is Jewish and said growing up with Jewish teachings about social justice is one reason she decided to practice the kind of law she does.
“Everybody knows what it feels like to be excluded from something when you’re a child and no child should have to be excluded based on their identity. I think this resonates strongly for people with a Jewish upbringing,” she added.
Horne’s argument is that it is unfair to allow transgender girls to compete against cisgender girls, or girls whose gender identity corresponds to their sex assigned at birth. He said he presented peer-reviewed studies showing “pre-pubescent boys” — his language for the transgender girls — have a physical advantage over girls in sports.
Zipp rejected that argument, pointing to the evidence presented by the plaintiffs that any athletic differences before puberty “are minimal or nonexistent” and that the height, weight and strength of transgender girls overlap with other girls.
The judge also pointed out that both girls already have been playing sports.
“For transgender girls who are already playing on girls’ teams, a law that requires them to be excluded from continued participation on girls’ teams would have a further negative impact on their health and well-being, causing them to feel isolated, rejected and stigmatized, and thereby putting them at high risk for severe depression and/or anxiety.’’
“The only expert presented by the plaintiffs was a medical doctor who makes his money doing sex transition surgeries on children and who has exactly zero peer-reviewed studies to support his opinion,” Horne claimed.
Horne has called himself an “ally” of the LGBTQ+ community and said the lawsuit and the sports debate “is not an LGBT issue.”
“I feel a very deep sympathy for people who feel they were born in the wrong body, but I also believe that biological men should not compete against females,” Horne told the Arizona Mirror in a May interview.
However, he has been criticized by the Arizona Trans Youth & Parent Organization for stripping away any mention of queer or trans issues or resources from the Department of Education’s website when he came into office in 2023. JN