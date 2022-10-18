AZ Jews for Pride was the largest organized walking group in the Phoenix Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 16.
That’s a far cry from 2016 when Temple Chai Cantor Ross Wolman and Rabbi Mari Charnow — who moved to California last year — went to the parade with their families and found themselves wondering, “Where are the Jews? There are no Jewish organizations in the parade.”
They were determined to do something about that absence.
In 2017, Jewish Phoenix came into existence and 100 people signed up to march. In 2018, the number of Jewish marchers doubled; the following year, it was up to 300 people. In 2020, the group became AZ Jews for Pride, but COVID-19 meant there would be no parade that year. Then, in 2021, the parade moved from April to November but, unfortunately, it fell on Shabbat.
This year, AZ Jews for Pride was back in business. Because Sunday was Erev Shemini Atzeret, however, some people who might have driven from Tucson or Flagstaff were dissuaded from coming.
Still, 400 people registered and ordered T-shirts. (Every year, the group orders T-shirts in a different color of the pride flag — this year it was yellow.)
Wolman sang the praises of his AZ Jews for Pride co-chair, Cat White, as well as the “amazing support” the synagogues and Jewish organizations give the group.
White said she was astounded at the number of people who signed up, given that they only started organizing a couple of months ago. Originally, the parade was scheduled again for a Saturday, but the day changed over the summer and AZ Jews for Pride started working overtime to get everything ready.
White and her wife walked in previous parades but this is her first year walking with AZ Jews for Pride.
“Having such a big visible group is really awesome,” she said.
That big show of support matters a lot to people like Scruffy Cohen, who identifies as non-binary and pansexual. They came out at 19 while attending the University of Arizona.
“I was presenting as someone that I wasn’t for way too long and it really took a toll on my mental health,” they said. “Coming out was so liberating and freeing — once I came out to myself, I knew I had to share it with the world.”
Finding Keshet, a Jewish LGBTQ advocacy organization, was also important for Cohen.
“Connecting with other trans and non-binary people is the biggest thing for me,” they said.
Many people came to the parade to demonstrate allyship with the LGBTQ community.
Temple Chai Rabbi Emily Segal was there on Sunday with her husband, Rabbi Scott Segal, and their kids, Samantha and Ezra.
“We’re here in support of everyone being exactly who they are and loving who they love because we’re all made in the image of God,” she said.
“And because parades are fun,” Samantha added.
There were many Jewish families scattered around the staging area preparing to march and many said it was critical to bring young children to teach them acceptance from an early age.
Matthew and Chi Isiogu came with their 2-year-old daughter, Ekwi.
“It’s important to raise our daughter in this community of acceptance and support,” Matthew said.
They also wanted to show love and support to their family members and friends who are part of the LGBTQ community.
“We want them to know they matter and we stand with them,” said Chi, Temple Chai’s program director.
Zac Abrams and his wife brought their 6-month-old daughter.
“We want her to know that every person matters, every person should get to be exactly who they are — we want to instill that value in her now,” Abrams said.
Temple Emanuel of Tempe member Rebecca Weinstein brought her kids, Olivia and Lexi, to support friends in the LGBTQ community and because “we believe that love is love.”
Weinstein added that it was also a great way to “spend a beautiful morning with our Jewish community.”
After a day of rain on Saturday, Sunday was cool and overcast and the marchers were treated to lower-than-expected temperatures.
Several college students and young adults were there to celebrate Pride with their Jewish friends.
Mason Marks, Aleeza Kaplan, Sophie Rehrig and Ilana Berlin wandered around together laughing and said they came out to support the LGBTQ community and to have fun.
“Plus, it’s Sukkot and we’re all supposed to dwell under one sukkah,” added Marks.
Many Jews just came with their T-shirts and a desire to be there for another vulnerable minority community.
Steve Perlmutter came to the parade because “I support folks who are discriminated against — it’s the Jewish thing to do.” JN
For more information on AZ Jews for Pride, visit jewishphoenix.com/organization/az-jews-for-pride.