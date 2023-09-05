Life in 20th Century America was not always kind to Jews. Thirteen U.S. synagogues were bombed between 1957 and 1977, Jewish Americans were disallowed from applying to many job openings that sought “gentiles only” and members of the U.S. Congress, even a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, openly used pointed antisemitic slurs and demanded the “the Jewish lobby” be broken.
In the following decades, antisemitic sentiment in the U.S. fell dramatically and systemic discrimination towards Jews all but disappeared. Jews felt so safe in this country that by 2013, a survey found that only 14% thought that antisemitism was even an issue.
However, 10 years later, that percentage is nearly triple and American Jews are talking more about antisemitism than they ever have.
Arno Rosenfeld, a reporter for the longstanding Jewish outlet The Forward, was in Tucson on Aug. 27 to shed light on the issue for the inaugural presentation of the Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center (TJMHC) Lakin Lecture Series on Antisemitism.
The series is funded by a grant from the Alma and Ed Lakin Education Fund, established at the Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona by their daughter, to honor her parents’ commitment to Jewish life, Holocaust education, the people of Israel and combating antisemitism.
The creators of the series decided to focus on contemporary problems to educate Jews and their allies, said Lori Shepherd, TJMHC’s executive director.
“We recognized that we needed to first define the issue and then try to explore the divergent perspectives if we want not only to parse this problem, but also fight this problem,” Shepherd said in her introductory remarks.
Rosenfeld began with a disclaimer for the nearly 300 people in the room and the 91 watching online that his talk would not be what they were used to hearing on the topic. The title of his lecture, “The Battle to Define and Defeat Antisemitism Today,” does not refer to “a battle between Jews and antisemites or even between Jews and an apathetic general public. It’s a battle being waged between Jews and that’s a difficult reality to confront,” he cautioned.
First, he sketched out the state of antisemitism in mid-20th century America, details that he gleaned from the work of the late Leonard Dinnerstein, a University of Arizona professor specializing in American antisemitism.
“If you read his work, you’ll learn that things were a lot worse for a lot longer than most of us realize,” Rosenfeld said.
The present is much different. American surveys consistently show Jews with the highest favorability of any religious group. When antisemitic violence happens now, politicians and other communities support the Jewish community, a far cry from earlier decades. The White House even created a federal strategy to counter antisemitism, which doesn’t exist for any other hatred.
Yet, there’s “a pervasive sense lately that things are getting desperate for Jews,” Rosenfeld said and quoted a political pundit who told the Washington Post, “We’re back to ‘keep your head down. No one has your back.’”
Antisemitism is Rosenfeld’s main journalistic beat and he regularly investigates why so many Jews are more worried about it now. He put the question to Rabbi David Sapperstein, the senior advisor for policy and strategy for the Religious Action Center and the Union for Reform Judaism.
Sapperstein explained that even though things were objectively worse for American Jews 60 years ago, “there was a clear feeling of how swiftly things were becoming better.” That feeling has vanished. “For the first time in American history, as Rabbi Sapperstein put it, we might be going backward,” Rosenfeld said.
Rosenfeld laid out some of the most prominent reasons Jews feel less secure now, beginning with the political rise of Donald Trump and the far-right extremists who felt emboldened by his election to the presidency in 2016. Trump defended the white nationalists chanting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville in 2017. In 2018, a man who believed that Jews were replacing white people with immigrants murdered 11 Jews at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.
By 2019, 40% of American Jews said antisemitism was a very serious problem and the percentage hasn’t dropped since.
Here is where things get interesting, according to Rosenfeld. Though a majority of American Jews cast antisemitism mainly as a problem of the political far right, the Jewish establishment did not agree. Large advocacy organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) worried about the far right, but they considered what they saw as efforts to delegitimize Israel on the far left as equally threatening.
Many Jews felt that antisemitism was being used by people who gained political power by sowing fear and division, “the explicit strategy of the right wing in America and around the world,” Rosenfeld said.
But that view was not popular for the Jewish establishment, who preferred a nonpartisan strategy. Rosenfeld explained that from the beginning of the Trump administration, continuing through today, national Jewish organizations combined their efforts to combat antisemitism with a defense of Israel. This “swivel-headed” approach is meant to identify threats from both the left and the right. Thus, it argues that support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement is as dangerous as white supremacists calling for the mass murder of Jews.
Getting governments, corporations and campuses to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism became the next front in their battle. The definition has become controversial because of the 11 examples it is packaged with, most involving Israel.
“The Jewish establishment needs those examples included because they want people to accept their view that Jewish identity includes a baseline level of support for Israel; therefore, it’s just as antisemitic to reject that as it would be to deny the Holocaust,” Rosenfeld said.
To implement something controversial, “you emphasize, sometimes even overstate, the scale of the problem you’re trying to solve,” Rosenfeld said.
This meant telling leaders that there’s an “unprecedented wave of antisemitism and Jews are afraid to walk down the streets. They can’t even attend college anymore, and all we’re asking for you to do is adopt this simple definition of antisemitism,” he paraphrased.
Several wealthy and politically conservative Jews — Ronald Lauder, Paul Singer and Robert Kraft, for example — have started organizations to combat antisemitism and have spent significant money on advertising that portrays Jews “as a forsaken group” that is constantly under attack. One such ad showed a Jewish boy being harassed and text saying “If you’re Jewish, somebody hates you.”
All of this comes at a cost, Rosenfeld said. “Fear of antisemitism and our belief in its widespread prevalence can sometimes eclipse and even shape our reality.” That’s what happened last year in Tucson.
Rosenfeld learned of the campus murder of University of Arizona Professor Thomas Meixner through an opinion article in the Arizona Republic claiming that an inability to take antisemitism seriously was responsible.
The graduate student who allegedly killed Meixner sent antisemitic texts, seeming to believe the professor was Jewish, though he was not; the murder happened on Yom Kippur across the street from the Hillel building, where dozens of Jewish students were observing the holiday; law enforcement knew about the antisemitic threats but did not warn the Jewish community.
However, when Rosenfeld investigated the story further, he found things were much more complicated. The alleged killer was angry with Meixner about his grade; he sent anti-Asian and anti-gay messages and threatened faculty he knew were not Jewish. He sexually harassed women on campus, frightened his neighbors and attacked his parents. The administration and law enforcement didn’t act on any of his violent threats even though at least one professor started wearing a bulletproof vest to work.
The Republic article was written by the national director and CEO of the Secure Community Network two months after the murder and other Jewish organizations and media reposted it. Suddenly, it was all over social media again and people made angry calls to the campus Hillel demanding a response.
The flurry of posts didn’t explain that Hillel officials started talks with the administration immediately following the murder and kept the Hillel and local Jewish community apprised of everything happening.
“The social media outrage brought our community back to square one of the healing process,” one student told Rosenfeld. Another said, “I hate to make it seem like people were jumping on the bandwagon, but I think it was just seen as another drop in the bucket” of campus antisemitism.
In his reporting on college campuses around the country, students have told Rosenfeld that even though they have never experienced antisemitism, they are wary of drawing attention to their Judaism because they’ve seen the reporting of the rise of anti-Jewish sentiment and online outrage.
He acknowledged the reality and danger of antisemitism, something he has personally faced.
“There’s a price we pay for how we choose to think about antisemitism and often it’s a price we pay in fear,” he concluded. When balancing safety and fear, “our communal institutions will duke it out” while individuals must make their own decisions.
Shepherd was pleased with the first lecture’s big turnout, although “not everyone agreed with everything Arno offered in his talk.” That’s OK though because agreement is not the goal of the series; rather it’s “to open up dialogue and conversation among the community,” she said.
By that measure, the night was a resounding success. “Arno absolutely got people thinking and talking,” she said. JN
The Lakin Lecture Series on Antisemitism is free and available online. The next lecture is Thursday, Sept. 28. For more information, visit jewishhistorymuseum.org.