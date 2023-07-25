JewishPhoenix.com, an initiative of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix, celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, July 25.
The website, which was created in hopes of connecting the community, began with fewer than 100 “microsites,” or pages belonging to local Jewish organizations, that list events, blog posts and provide details for anyone interested in learning more about them, as well as hosting an interactive calendar.
Since the launch, more than 50 organizations have joined JewishPhoenix, for a total of 157 currently. As community leaders have increased their use of the site, many say they have seen its advantages.
Temple Solel’s Purim Carnival garnered “quite the buzz” this spring, thanks in part to people discovering it through JewishPhoenix, according to Mason Marks, Temple Solel’s engagement communications specialist.
Marks has also posted on the site for Moishe House, which has increased event attendance. At a Hillel at Arizona State University happy hour, he met Sophie Rubin and told her of an upcoming event, but she already knew about it from browsing JewishPhoenix.
“I typically check the site once a month to plan out what events I want to attend,” Rubin said. “Any time one of my friends mentions they are looking to meet new people or get more involved in the community, my first reaction is to send them to the JewishPhoenix website.” She credits the site with helping her meet some “amazing friends” at events she found there.
“JewishPhoenix helps a lot as we try to get a few new faces to each event to keep it fresh, and it helps new members of the community make friends,” Marks agreed before adding that he has also used it to find out what’s going on in the community.
But it’s not only for a younger crowd of Jews.
“Seniors are using technology more and more to stay connected and engaged with others,” said Jennifer Brauner, director of Jewish Family & Children’s Service Center for Senior Enrichment and Creative Aging. She’s found JewishPhoenix useful for showcasing her programs, which are intended for an older audience.
“This has been a beneficial tool for seniors to learn about what is happening around the community and to register for learning opportunities on Zoom and in person,” she said.
Kimberly Hough, creator of Shayna Maidels, also has found JewishPhoenix “incredibly helpful for those unable to access our events by other means.” She values the fact that the “much-needed and adored website” is available to everyone in the Jewish community.
Carol Kadet, communications coordinator for the Phoenix chapter of Brandeis National Committee, has “received excellent feedback from our members and others who see our events on JewishPhoenix,” she said. That has encouraged people to investigate Brandeis more fully as well.
“Our marketing objective is to reach the greater Jewish community with our message and JewishPhoenix.com provides that audience,” she said.
Alix Cramer, Valley Beit Midrash’s (VBM) operations director, recently spoke to a woman who attended a VBM event she found using JewishPhoenix. The woman and her family had relocated to Scottsdale during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and found it difficult to meet people.
That’s music to the ears of Richard Kasper, CEO of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP), since part of the website’s raison d’etre is to assist newcomers and help them feel welcome in the local Jewish community. JewishPhoenix is an initiative of CJP.
“For years, we heard about the challenges of identifying and accessing all our community has to offer. In response, we created a dynamic, interactive, free resource that connects Jewish people to the community and to one another. The success of JewishPhoenix clearly demonstrates what the CJP and collective philanthropy can accomplish,” Kasper said.
Leisah Woldoff, director of communications for the East Valley Jewish Community Center (EVJCC), posts events on JewishPhoenix frequently and finds it a useful resource for the EVJCC and the Jewish community as a whole. She also finds herself browsing the site to find teen events for her three teenagers at home.
Rabbi Aviva Funke is one of the people creating teen events and has found JewishPhoenix helpful on that front. Funke is the associate director of the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix and the principal of Hebrew High.
“I love JewishPhoenix because it’s a communal outlet and I always look at its emails to see upcoming events in the community or to read the news from the local organizations. It feels like it has become a resource that directly connects us, people to people,” she said.
Not all of the organizations host events but they still find JewishPhoenix a good way to introduce themselves to the community.
Leia Linn, marketing and outreach associate for Jewish Free Loan (JFL), doesn’t have many events to post but still finds the website “a powerful tool” that she “loves using.”
“The ability to share information about JFL, news about our organization and strong storytelling pieces through JewishPhoenix helps us educate the community about our resources and extends our reach within the community,” she said.
The success of JewishPhoenix depends on members of the Jewish community continuing to find it useful and to that end, Rich Solomon, director of JewishPhoenix, regularly reaches out to the leaders of Jewish organizations to get their feedback on what’s working and what’s not.
“It’s not enough to craft a website that caters to the needs of both organizations and visitors. To ensure a steady influx of interested users, we continually improve it so that it’s not only useful, but truly exceptional for all who engage with it,” he said.
In response to community feedback, the JewishPhoenix team has added a few notable features in its first year.
Last fall, a weekly newsletter was created to keep people apprised of upcoming events and new blog posts. The newsletter has much higher-than-average open and click-through rates, metrics used to show the percentage of individuals viewing and clicking on an item featured in the newsletter. For example, according to MailChimp, an email marketing platform, the average open rate for the media industry is 22.15% and click-through rate is 4.62%. JewishPhoenix’s open rate is 44.60% and click-through rate is 16.40%.
Nicole Myden, owner of PR Concierge which helps small business owners get press coverage, uses the newsletter to keep track of what’s happening in the community.
“The JewishPhoenix team does an incredible job showcasing events and incredible stories of people in the community making a difference. I appreciate the opportunity to be kept in the loop on all the many things I can get involved in,” she said.
More recently, a monthly newsletter exclusively for organizations already on the site was introduced to inform leaders of which events and posts receive the most traffic and which organizations are the most visited in any given month. This service is intended to provide organizations with ideas about how to present their own content to appeal to the public.
In March, a monthly community calendar appeared on the homepage that allows users to see how many community events are listed on any given day. One need only click on a day of the week to view each event and all the pertinent details. The traditional calendar page image sits atop the pre-existing interactive version.
“We got a sense from the community that people wanted a literal calendar format for viewing events. After careful planning and consideration, we were finally able to bring this feature to the site and it has been a big hit,” said Leah Cresswell, JewishPhoenix’s digital coordinator.
Other changes have been more subtle. After some organizations hesitated to use the website for private events, JewishPhoenix added a workaround option. Thus, organizations can still publicize invite-only events to their members, and the address can be marked as a private location so it won’t be visible to the public, with the added benefit that the community can see who is doing what on any given day thus avoiding scheduling conflicts.
One addition to the website, that is also a community service, is the job board. It offers any organization with a microsite on JewishPhoenix the ability to list information about employment opportunities for free. It is highlighted on the homepage and has become one of the most visited sections on the site.
The original idea for a community website came about in 2018, when the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix first talked about creating a comprehensive listing of what was going on in the Jewish community.
Alan Zeichick, who chaired the technology task force, wanted to make something that the Jewish community could visit and “find everything they want, love it and tell their friends,” he said.
A year after its creation, JewishPhoenix has met many of its goals in connecting the community, but the work never ends. Solomon said he intends “to continually refine and enhance the product and user experience” and Cresswell said she “loves feedback from community members and welcomes recommendations for how to improve the site.”
Many users have sent positive notes about the website to Solomon. He’s ready for the positive feedback as well as constructive input on areas to improve or additions to add, but truly appreciates when he reads a response like a recent one from Funke, who said she is “so grateful for this treasure of a resource.” JN
For more information, visit JewishPhoenix.com.
Jewish News is published by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, a component of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix. Shannon Levitt is a member of the JewishPhoenix.com team and Rich Solomon is the general manager of the Jewish News.