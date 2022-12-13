Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego declared Dec. 11 National Council of Jewish Women Arizona Day as she spoke to the group’s first in-person gathering since March 1, 2020, the month the COVID-19 pandemic entered daily discourse.
Praising the organization’s leadership and advocacy in the state, the Jewish mayor’s proclamation highlighted its work “safeguarding and expanding access to abortion and contraception, protecting and promoting the vote and pushing for fair, independent and qualified judges on federal courts.”
National Council of Jewish Women Arizona (NCJW AZ) President Civia Tamarkin explained that the group was founded on the Jewish concept of tikkun olam and advocates for justice on many issues, including immigration policy, LGBTQ rights, public education, ending sexual and domestic violence, and more recently, voting rights and racial justice.
Defending abortion access in the state, however, drew the loudest applause of the morning and several new members.
Assaults on reproductive rights are a big part of the reason that nationally, NCJW has nearly tripled in size over the last few years, NCJW CEO Sheila Katz told Jewish News.
“We care deeply about reproductive rights, but really we care about if, when and how anyone who wants to get pregnant can be pregnant — and if they don’t want to be pregnant we don’t think they should have to be pregnant,” Katz said.
Katz is proud to be Jewish and to helm an organization that requires her to use Jewish values. NCJW is one of a few Jewish organizations leading on the issue of reproductive rights and one that doesn’t shy away from its Jewishness, she said.
“We’re relating to the majority of Jews who care about their families, who care about their communities and who want to do better,” she said.
Rachel Bronson joined Arizona’s branch recently because “the last two to three years, I felt so unbelievably helpless,” she said. “Given the state of our country, and the issues that are now at stake, I wanted a way to get involved and to fight for reproductive freedom.”
NCJW AZ attracted her because “they’re really taking action” as opposed to other groups she’s joined that have fizzled out. Additionally, she values the intersectionality Tamarkin spoke of.
“This organization does it all,” Bronson said.
Rachel Schneider, another new member, agreed.
Years ago, she was involved with the Los Angeles branch. She let her membership lapse when she moved to Arizona. She joined NCJW AZ about a month ago.
“I was feeling very helpless in regards to what I could do in the community, and I decided this was a way to step up and get involved and be proactive instead of reactive,” she said.
After hearing all the speakers, especially Katz’s keynote address, Schneider felt inspired.
“I’m leaving this meeting feeling like I can’t wait to get started,” she said.
That is the kind of enthusiasm Tamarkin was hoping for.
While Sunday’s brunch was an opportunity for members to gather, renew relationships and enjoy bagels and blintzes, it was also a chance for Tamarkin and others to remind everyone of the mission and rally the troops.
“We’ve organized, we’ve strategized, we’ve mobilized, we’ve lobbied and we’ve even testified in the legislature,” Tamarkin said to loud applause.
Congregation Kehillah Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman addressed the crowded room at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society by video, telling them, “no one else is doing this critical work; no one else gets it the way Civia and NCJW do.”
Board member Anita Malik and political consultant Jodi Liggett forecast upcoming advocacy work.
“Activate, mitigate, litigate,” said Liggett, borrowing a phrase from Planned Parenthood.
Though the state didn’t elect a reproductive-rights-minded legislature, Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs is on the same side of the issue. “With a friend in the governor’s office, we have some negotiating power,” Liggett said.
Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones, who will be Hobbs’ chief of staff, was in attendance on Sunday, along with State Rep. Jennifer Longdon, State Rep.-Elect Laura Terech and U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, who spoke at the event.
Also on the agenda that morning was ginning up support for Ruth Place, a dedicated comprehensive trauma recovery program for survivors of sexual assault and exploitation.
Tamarkin called Ruth Place a “signature project” for NCJW AZ. “It is the companion to all the advocacy that we do.”
Two hours after NCJW AZ’s brunch ended, more than 100 women gathered at a private residence in Paradise Valley. “Shine a Light on Reproductive Freedom” was not at the behest of a well-established organization but rather an informal gathering that came about partially due to a happy accident of timing.
Sunday, Dec. 11, was also the first day of the International Lion of Judah Conference, a program recognizing women giving at least $5,000 to their Jewish federation. It is in Phoenix this year.
Victoria Singer, who lives in St. Louis and is a leader of Access MO, a Missouri reproductive rights political action committee, was planning to attend and saw the chance to bring together Jewish women from around the country who felt strongly about protecting access to abortion.
Singer, along with her friend, fellow Access MO board member and Arizona native, Dana Sandweiss and Jennifer Kirshner, Sandweiss’ sister, planned a lunchtime event at the home of Meri Friedman, Sandweiss’ and Kirshner’s mother.
Debra Stein, Arizona’s chapter lead and board member of Jewish Democratic Council of America, was also a member of the organizing committee for Sunday’s get together — a gathering that provided both a casual nosh and the chance to hear from several abortion rights powerhouses.
With Camelback Mountain in the background, Victoria Lopez, an attorney and ACLU of Arizona’s director of program and strategy; Dr. Jill Gibson, medical director of Planned Parenthood Arizona; Dr. Tracy Contant, OB-GYN at Valleywise Health Medical Center and assistant clinical professor at the University of Arizona and Creighton University; Dr. Julie Kwatra, OB-GYN at Arizona Women’s Care in Scottsdale and State Rep.-Elect Laura Terech addressed the women, many of whom had just arrived in Phoenix.
U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (NC-06), who introduced the Right to Contraception Act in July, was also in attendance.
Kirshner explained that the gathering was “Jewishly inspired,” and Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman was the first to speak.
“I should not have had to be here today, and neither should you,” Sharfman said. “But we’re here because an assault on women has been taking place in a number of states across the country, including here in Arizona.”
She spoke about abortion from a halachic perspective, explaining that the mother’s life takes precedence over the life of an unborn child, and there is no personhood until birth. As evidence, she drew from the Talmud and Torah.
“There is a great need in our civil society today to acknowledge what Jewish law has known for 3,500 years: Abortion must be legal — it is not, nor should it, be a criminal offense,” she said.
Lopez talked about the “muddled” landscape of abortion rights in Arizona after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June, including the brief period after Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson lifted an injunction on an 1864 total abortion ban.
Shortly afterward, the court issued a stay on her ruling and the 15-week ban signed by Gov. Doug Ducey this summer is the law of the state.
“We’ve stopped the worst of the worst from going into effect for now and we’ll keep plugging away so that we can make sure folks have the care they need and doctors don’t get prosecuted,” she said.
Gibson recounted having to turn away patients after what she called “Dobbs Day” in reference to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that overturned Roe.
“That was a traumatic day for myself as a provider because I had taken an oath to provide non-judgmental care for my patients every day,” she said.
She told the story of a patient who was 18 weeks pregnant and in a dire emotional state. Arizona requires physicians to list the reason for the abortion. This patient told her it was because of incest.
“She’s just sitting in the room and tears are streaming down her face. I said, ‘As a person, not as a physician, what can I do to help you?’ and she said, “The only thing that you can do is to help me not be pregnant.’”
It was the one thing Gibson couldn’t do because of the 15-week ban.
“We are now seeing the real-life consequences of these bans and to say it’s heartbreaking and devastating is just a gross understatement,” she said.
Terech said she and her colleagues are looking for common ground from more moderate Republicans in purple districts who might be willing to work on the issue of abortion, but there are no guarantees.
“What we can do is put forward a citizen initiative. Our work at the legislature also then is about protecting this process, which has come under severe threat in Arizona.”
Kwatra said that while her patients generally have more resources to protect them from some of the worst outcomes of the anti-abortion agenda, they are still afraid and confused.
The first week after the 1864 ban was reinstated, “I had a patient who had a miscarriage who asked if a D&C was still possible,” she said.
(Dilation and curretage or D&C is a surgical procedure that removes tissue during or after a miscarriage.)
Contant talked about her experience with pregnant women whose pregnancies became high risk after 15 weeks and the calculations they are forced to make.
“When we know we can help someone, when we know we can medically help somebody to improve their quality of life or save their life, it is heartbreaking that we can’t be able to do that,” she said.
Along with a cookie frosted with a uterus design and Chanukah gelt with an image of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, attendees received a summary of abortion access in the country, a resource guide and ideas for taking action, like funding abortion advocacy and talking to friends about the issue.
In Stein’s experience, a lot of good work begins in living rooms, and in this case, a backyard. At least 100 Jewish women in Arizona, some of whom came even though they were exhausted from long flights, seemed to agree. JN