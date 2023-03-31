Just over five years ago, in late 2017, a handful of Jewish women in Scottsdale bonded over their conservative political views and decided they should form a club where like-minded Jewish women could come together and feel free to talk about current events.
“We thought we hit on something that’s needed,” said co-founder Phyllis Kaminsky. At the first official event of the Jewish Women’s Conservative Forum (JWCF), 30 women showed up. All of them reported feeling isolated at other Jewish gatherings due to their rightwing politics and were looking for a place where they felt more at ease.
Polling from JStreet, Fox and Associated Press reported 65-74% of Jews voted for Democrats in the 2022 midterm election.
After that initial flurry of interest, the group really took off. By 2020, membership had grown from the original five to 234, and today the membership list stands at 360 and represents several different synagogues in Greater Phoenix, unaffiliated Jews and even non-Jews.
Talking politics has been their raison d’etre from the beginning and to that end, they often invite political speakers to their events. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, they hosted Arizona Rep. David Schweikert and representatives from the Goldwater Institute, Jewish National Fund and American Israel Political Action Committee.
The pandemic forestalled public events around the 2020 election, but in the run up to the 2022 midterms, the group hosted Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat, governor’s office and other competitive races. Candidates called JWCF and asked to meet with its members, Kaminsky said.
“We were sought after and delivered very well-informed audiences,” she said. “We’re on the map now.”
Jettie Kootman, JWCF co-founder, was happy when Tom Horne called her to arrange to speak to the group. “I’ve been waiting for you to call me,” Horne told her.
“We were so happy to have him come because he was the only Jewish candidate,” Kootman said.
State Treasurer Kimberly Yee was the final politician the group hosted at Chompie’s, where the group often hosts 50 to 60 people for brunch. One large focus for JWCF is the relationship between Israel and the United States. As treasurer, Yee invested more than $30 million in Israel Bonds and divested $143 million from Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, for its boycott of Israel on September 7, 2021.
“She is an amazing woman and one of the only ones that made it through,” Kaminsky said. “This is a woman who really cares about Israel and the Jewish people just love her.”
While the 2022 election is in the rearview mirror, JWCF is not slowing down. Candidates will be back in rotation in another year, but for now they continue to host political thinkers whose views they share.
On April 16, Seth Leibsohn, a conservative author and host of “The Seth Leibsohn Show” every weekday on KKNT in Phoenix, will speak to the group. Leibsohn frequently talks around Arizona and the country, especially about the conservative political movement, the future of the Republican party and whether Arizona is really a purple state.
That last point remains to be seen, Leibsohn told Jewish News. “It’s really a tale of two cities, depending on the candidate. We’re still generally red, but the quality of the candidate matters more than anything else.”
He will tell the group that the conservative movement, like Judaism, does better when it looks forward and backward simultaneously, like Janus, the Roman god depicted with two faces.
“We should rely on all our faith, tradition and history, but sometimes conservatives focus too much on the past and not the future — including litigating the last election,” he said.
He will challenge the group to consider the state of the country and ask why, with all the access to intelligence and wealth, there are declining test scores, rising drug use and chronic homelessness.
These are the kind of issues the Jewish community has historically taken on and should be taking on now, he said.
Leibsohn’s talk will likely resonate with JWCF members, who don’t feel welcome in mainstream Jewish circles, according to Kaminsky.
“These women have a different take on policy; they think differently and with us their views are accepted and they don’t feel isolated. It’s like a haven for women who are more conservative,” she said.
That’s the main reason Carole Ochs joined roughly a year ago.
“I stopped being comfortable talking with some of our friends. You can’t really say what you’re thinking because you know a fight is going to ensue,” she said.
She called JWCF a “godsend,” adding she felt comfortable right away.
“They’re very welcoming and the speakers have been terrific,” she said.
She also enjoys the social aspect of the dinner events where she and her husband have made close friendships.
“It’s stimulating and social and I don’t have to censor myself,” she said.
While Kaminsky doesn’t see the group having such broad appeal “that people will come banging down our doors,” every month, another five to 10 women who have heard about the group ask to join, and it’s all due to word of mouth.
Since the group first formed, they’ve managed to govern by consensus through an executive committee made up of the original members. More than five years on, they are considering bringing others on board.
“An organization that does not nurture a pipeline of succession will not survive,” Kaminsky said. “It’s very important to have institutional memory passed on so that the leadership can get younger and more creative.”
Still, letting go of the reins will be hard when the time comes.
“It’s like a baby — something that we created. It’s very hard to let go,” she said. JN