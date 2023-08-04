Kenneth Wolin, active member of Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Copper State Post 619, was recently promoted to Master Gunnery Sergeant of the “The President’s Own” United States Marine Corps Band. The title is the ninth grade in the U.S. Marine Corps and the highest promotion for enlisted men and women.
Wolin is the son of JWV’s past Commander Chuck and Judy Wolin of Sun Lakes.
As part of this elite band, Kenneth Wolin has performed for some of the country’s most high-ranking officials and their guests at state dinners. He has performed with the Marine Band and Marine Chamber Orchestra at the White House and across the country during the band’s annual concert tour.
Wolin has started specialty bands within “The President’s Own” to spotlight instruments and music of different countries, such as Ireland, Israel and India, at official White House events honoring the countries’ visiting dignitaries.
The Marine Band performed for Thomas Jefferson at his inauguration in 1801 and has performed for every presidential inauguration since then. Jefferson has been referred to as the “godfather” of the Marine Band, and is credited with giving the band the title “The President’s Own.”
Wolin began his musical training at age 8. After graduating from Oak Park High School in 1985, he attended Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio, where he earned an undergraduate degree in percussion. Ken continued his studies at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he earned a master’s degree in percussion in 1991.
Prior to joining “The President’s Own,” Wolin performed with the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Florida’s Sarasota Opera and served as an extra with the Detroit Symphony, Ohio’s Toledo Symphony, Massachusetts’ Springfield Symphony and New Hampshire Symphony.
Jewish War Veterans will resume its Sunday morning brunch meetings Sept. 10. JN
To learn more about Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619, contact Elliott Reiss at 480-802-3281 or elliottbarb@q.com.