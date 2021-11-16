A group of 12 Jewish tweens are fundraising to ensure a jolly Christmas for two local kindergartners.
“I have a lot of things and I’m very thankful for the fact that I get to have them, and I know that a lot of people are not as fortunate as I am,” said Lainey Moskowitz, 12.
Moskowitz is part of the PJ Our Way Tween Council, which does tikkun olam projects, though not as many as originally envisioned due to the pandemic. In December 2019, the council planned a Chanukah party at the Martin Pear Jewish Community Center, where they also organized a Shavuot Ice Cream Party last May. Now, they are working to raise money to buy pajamas, shoes, toys and other gifts for one boy and one girl at Sequoia Charter School in Mesa, a Title 1 school — a program that provides financial assistance to schools with high numbers or high percentages of poor children.
Marcy Lewis, program director of PJ Library in Phoenix, mentioned her work with Sequoia to the tween council as an example of a tikkun olam project during a brainstorming session in September.
“They were like, ‘That’s what we want to do,” she said. “All of them were so excited.”
Lewis began working with Sequoia, where her husband is a teacher, in 2016. She, along with her family and friends, pitched in to buy Christmas gifts for an entire classroom of students. She loved seeing the impact she had and wanted to make it a community mitzvah project going forward.
“These kids really have nothing, and it’s just my happiest time of the year to be able to do something this impactful for so many kids and their families,” Lewis said.
Every year since, Lewis has adopted a classroom with both PJ Library and Temple Solel’s preschool. Last year, the MPJCC also joined in and adopted another classroom. This year, the PJ Our Way tweens are involved. Instead of sponsoring an entire classroom, they are sponsoring a couple of students — and are getting creative to do so.
Some are raising money by doing chores for their grandparents, while others, like Moskowitz, plan to host a bake sale.
Moskowitz and two of her friends hope to raise at least $100 selling chocolate chip cookies and brownies in the Desert Ridge community in Phoenix on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Moskowtiz joined the PJ Our Way Tween Council in the fall of 2019 because she had friends who were involved and it seemed like fun.
Being involved in the Jewish community gives her a sense of belonging, she said, and she likes to give back.
Her mom, Stacy Moskowtiz, said she is proud of all the PJ tweens for finding ways to raise money. “It’s no surprise to me that Lainey chose baking, because that’s what she loves to do,” Stacy said.
Alison Betts’ 11-year-old-son, Elliot, helped to organize a coffee cart. He hosted his first coffee cart on Sunday, Nov. 14, outside of their house, timing it with church services up the road. They raised more than $400.
“It’s given him a sense of pride that he can by himself — not through his parents, or a teacher, but himself — enhance somebody else’s life,” she said.
Alison, who is also the chair of PJ Library, said she’s not sure if Elliot and his peers are more excited about doing the fundraising or going shopping to buy the gifts, “but they are just bouncing off the walls excited about this.”
Seeing Elliot take the ownership and pride that he has in this effort makes Alison beam.
“It feels like I’m starting habits early: that you always give back, that you always appreciate what you have and look for ways to make sure that the community is growing and thriving and benefiting from things that you can offer,” and that philanthropy is more than money. “It’s about time, and knowledge, and a sense of purpose.”
Christlyn Nurmi, a kindergarten teacher at Sequoia who also runs the adopt-a-classroom program, said that for some students the donated gifts they receive are the only ones they’ll get for Christmas.
“When they’re opening the gifts — it’s so amazing. They just light up and make squeals that you’ve never heard,” she said.
Between PJ Library, Temple Solel and the MPJCC, about 34 students will get a nice haul from Santa.
It warms Nurmi’s heart knowing that Santa came from the Jewish community, she said.
“It’s so amazing that Marcy does this,” Nurmi said. “It makes it extra special to know that she’s doing this when she celebrates Chanukah.”
Each student gives a wish list of three toys that they want. Some top picks this year were skateboards, scooters and dolls, Nurmi said. Lewis makes sure that they each get the toys, shoes, an outfit, a blanket, pajamas, underwear, socks and a book.
“It’s truly just an honor to be able to help these kids and their parents in such a huge way,” Lewis said. “Watching the kids open the gifts is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”
Lewis will watch the kids open their presents during a classroom party on Dec. 17. She’ll take lots of photos and videos for the Tween Council.
“It’s just tears of pure joy,” she said. JN