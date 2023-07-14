A dozen of Arizona’s county attorneys are on the warpath after Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on June 22, giving Attorney General Kris Mayes sole authority over any prosecution concerning the state’s abortion laws. The order came almost a year to the day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the nearly 49-year-old right to abortion.
While Republican lawyers see the order as executive overreach, Solicitor General Joshua Bendor, who is Jewish and works for Mayes, believes it was the right move even if it’s more of a prophylactic measure given that there are no pending abortion prosecutions. It offers the public a consistency of expectations, which is especially important after the twists and turns last fall surrounding the abortion question and understanding what is legal in the state now.
Mayes has made her stance very clear: She will not prosecute anyone for having or providing an abortion. By giving her authority over all cases in the state, Hobbs, a Democrat, reiterated her “promise to Arizonans that I would do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedom.”
“It’s important to have consistency with what we know, and since we don’t know what the Arizona Supreme Court is going to do in the case involving the Civil War-era law, this (Hobbs’ executive order) is one way of protecting the reproductive rights of women in Arizona,” Bendor told Jewish News in early July.
The law he is referring to is the state’s 1864 ban on all abortions, except in cases preserving the life of the mother, which also mandates two-to-five-year prison sentences for anyone who facilitates an abortion. The law had been blocked since the 1973 Roe decision and was reinstituted at the behest of then Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich last September, only to be enjoined in October by the Arizona Court of Appeals.
The appeals court ruled in December that the law outlawing abortions after 15 weeks, signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022, be upheld. The court’s decision stated that to harmonize the 15-week law with other modern abortion regulations, the Civil War-era law applies only to nonphysicians.
However, that decision is being appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court on behalf of a Gilbert obstetrician who runs an anti-abortion pregnancy center and says he represents all fetuses in the state. The Yavapai County Attorney has joined his petition.
Bendor’s office has already filed briefs in opposition to his petition and responded to “a slew of amicus briefs” in the case. Now, he and his colleagues must wait and see if the Supreme Court even takes the case.
“We think the Court of Appeals got it right and we hope the Supreme Court would agree with us,” he said. He knows just how high the stakes are for reproductive rights.
“Anytime you have the possibility that the highest court in this state could say, ‘Actually, abortions are entirely illegal,’ that’s concerning,” he said.
He shares that concern with most American Jews, especially Reform and Conservative Jews, who strongly support legalized abortion: A 2015 Pew Research Forum survey found that 83% of American Jews, more than any other religious group, say abortion “should be legal in all/most cases.”
Bendor, his wife and three children are members of both Temple Solel in Paradise Valley and The New Shul in Scottsdale. The couple first came to Arizona nine years ago and Bendor was in private practice at Osborn Maledon in Phoenix until he was recruited into the Attorney General’s office in January.
He has followed the abortion debate from afar both legally and theologically.
Since the overturning of Roe, several Jewish organizations have filed lawsuits claiming the prohibition of abortion violates their religious freedom.
“Jews have different teachings about when abortion is acceptable. We approach it differently than a lot of Christian groups, even though that’s not usually how the debate is framed in terms of religion,” he said.
Halacha, the body of Jewish law, holds that a mother’s life is paramount in considering whether a pregnancy should be seen through to term. That approach conflicts with some Christian ideas about abortion that have animated lawmakers in Arizona.
The spring legislative session saw some extreme anti-abortion proposals, even one by Casa Grande conservative Christian and Republican freshman Rep. Cory McGarr that would have changed the definition of “person” in murder, manslaughter and assault charges to include “a living human unborn at every state of development from fertilization until birth.”
Such attitudes are another reason Bendor likes the consistency that Hobbs’ executive order offers. He knows that his office, and Hobbs for that matter, are playing defense on abortion, which is “not always as satisfying as feeling like you’re moving the ball forward,” he said.
Though it might sometimes seem that “we’re just trying to preserve the status quo, which is far from ideal,” part of playing defense is keeping the public informed about the consequences any court decisions will have for abortion access in the state. “People hear things in the media, but it’s not always clear exactly what it means,” he said.
Bendor’s office is responsible for overseeing all civil appeals involving the Attorney General’s Office, all criminal appeals involving any County Attorney’s office, all challenges to state statutes, as well as enforcing open meeting laws, campaign finance laws, public money laws and many other Attorney General priorities.
For example, Arizona’s abortion rights advocates are now planning a 2024 ballot measure that would ensure a woman’s right to an abortion. If it passes, it will likely be challenged in court. Bendor and his colleagues will be the ones defending it.
Often Bendor is absorbed in cases that he personally believes in, such as the recent legal cases involving mifepristone, a pill commonly used in medication abortions, and whether the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was correct to give the public access to the drug. Arizona was one of several states to file amicus briefs in support of the FDA.
However, his job is to defend the state’s statutes and laws, which sometimes means defending a position he doesn’t agree with. For example, his office is currently litigating many death penalty cases.
“It’s an extremely weighty thing for the state to kill a person. If it were up to me, I don’t know if we would be doing that. Ultimately, I try to set my personal views aside and act based on my responsibility as a prosecutor,” he said.
Serving the public good is a privilege, he said, even when things get complicated. He is now defending a 15-week abortion ban even though he sees it as too restrictive.
“Sometimes the Arizona legislature has passed a law that I wouldn’t have voted for but it’s usually our duty to defend it,” he said.
At the end of the day, he feels “lucky” to spend his days serving the public and “fighting the good fight” on its behalf. JN