On Sept. 28, 1917, only a few months after the United States entered World War I, David Shapiro became a private in the U.S. Army. His regiment, the 82nd Division’s 326th Infantry Regiment, Company E, trained the Jewish soldier to be a rifleman, an expert in placing well-aimed fire on the enemy. A year later, that training was put to the test when he and his fellow soldiers were fighting deep in the northeast of France.
When they came under heavy enemy fire amid the Battle of Saint-Mihiel, the first large offensive in the war launched by the Americans, Shapiro had to take cover in a muddy trench. He didn’t know that it was saturated with mustard gas, a notorious chemical weapon deployed by the German forces. Within minutes, his eyes swelled shut, his skin felt as if it were on fire and his lungs started to fail him. Luckily, he was able to climb out of the trench and called for a medic.
Though Shapiro’s legs were covered with severe burns and blisters and he had trouble breathing, his respite in the medical unit lasted less than a week before he was returned to the front — just in time to participate in the Meuse–Argonne Offensive, one of the war’s largest, deadliest and final battles. Within a few weeks, the war was officially over and Shapiro, an immigrant from Lithuania, became a U.S. citizen in an expedited naturalization process for foreign-born soldiers before he left France.
While Shapiro had fought bravely after being seriously wounded, he did not receive any special recognition from the military, even after being honorably discharged on June 5, 1919. However, that wrong was righted on Wednesday, Sept. 6, when he posthumously received a Purple Heart, the oldest active military decoration, which is awarded in the name of the president to those wounded or killed in action.
The special ceremony took place in Peoria’s Freedom Plaza Arizona with 125 people in attendance, including U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) and Brigadier General Lonnie J. Branum. The Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing provided the Honor Guard, posting of the colors and playing of the National Anthem. Army Captain Erin Hannigan was the emcee and both Branum and Lesko offered praise and thanks for Shapiro’s service.
Branum, whose grandfather’s army service coincided with Shapiro’s, reflected on the sacrifices made by both men and all in that generation of soldiers.
“The horrors he (Shapiro) witnessed and the extreme hardships he endured in World War I are unimaginable to many of us today: the terror of trench warfare, nonstop artillery fire, mustard gas, machine gun fire and the scale of destruction never seen before. I’m sure he carried those horrible experiences and memories with him for his entire life, not just the physical wounds but the psychological scars many veterans carry. In the face of extreme adversity, Pvt. David Shapiro demonstrated extraordinary bravery and resilience, serving as an inspiration to us all. The Purple Heart is a symbol of his sacrifice and is a testament to his commitment to the values that define our armed forces and our nation,” he said.
Then he presented the Purple Heart to Fred Shapiro, David’s son, along with a World War I Victory Medal and World War I Victory Button, part of a service medal set presented to all who served between 1917 and 1918.
The event was the culmination of years of an investigative effort by Edward (Ed) Shapiro, David’s grandson.
Ed always admired his grandfather for his service, as well as that of his father and uncle, both veterans of the Korean War. Ed was just 12 when his grandfather died in 1978, but he can remember the sounds David made due to his lifelong respiratory problems, a lingering effect of mustard gas.
Eventually, Ed became the family historian and wanted to learn more about his grandfather’s days in the war. His Uncle Fred had David’s honorable discharge papers, which noted the mustard gas exposure and the significance of the battles he’d been involved in.
However, finding anything more seemed like a lost cause when Ed learned that a 1973 fire at the St. Louis National Personnel Records Center destroyed almost all of the personnel records of the men who had served in World War I. Still, he was determined to know more and periodically searched the internet for new information.
About five years ago, a website popped up that referenced Jewish war veteran documents. It turned out that the Center for Jewish History had archives in New York. Living nearby in New Jersey, Ed was able to go and search in person. Soon, he was staring at an original document written in his grandfather’s own hand, where he had recorded a summary of his time in the war.
“Gassed Sept. 16, 1918 St. Mihiel. Treated by regimental doctor,” were a few of the words David Shapiro submitted to the Office of Jewish War Records that the National Jewish Welfare Board Bureau of War Records subsumed.
Finally, Ed had a real starting point and he read all he could about his grandfather’s regiment, put together a Freedom of Information Act request for the National Archives and Records Administration and received a complete file of the personnel records he once thought were irretrievably lost.
He compiled it all and sent an inquiry about his grandfather’s eligibility for an award to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command in Fort Knox, Kentucky, last January. By April, he learned that a posthumous Purple Heart would be awarded to his grandfather and presented to his next of kin in a ceremony befitting the honor.
His uncle, Fred Shapiro (David’s only living son), lives in Peoria. Thus, Ed contacted the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and coordinated with Sergeant First Class Michael Zahnow to help plan the day’s ceremony.
“Within a day, he got back to me and had lined up the process. From there, it grew and everyone whose hands it touched seemed inspired and everyone wanted to be involved. Even a general wanted to be there,” Ed said.
Ed, his wife, Diana, and brother, Gary, all flew in from the East Coast for a ceremony they had initially envisioned involving only a few people. There was even one more big surprise. Freedom Plaza had invited Lesko who presented another award, this one to Fred.
“We’ve heard a lot about Fred’s father today, but I want to recognize Fred, who served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during the last year of the Korean War,” Lesko said.
Fred was a jump master and taught other paratroopers. After his honorable discharge, he became a civilian smokejumper, a firefighter who parachuted into remote wildfires.
“It is because of your service to our country and because of your service to our community that I want to present you with a certificate of special congressional recognition on behalf of the U.S. Congress for your service,” she said.
Fred and his wife, Eileen, live in the Freedom Plaza's independent living facility and have attended the services and events of Chabad of the West Valley for several years.
Ed was grateful that his uncle, who is “advancing in years and was completely overwhelmed,” was also recognized for his service.
“It all exceeded my expectations. It was beautiful and positive for everyone who attended,” Ed said. JN