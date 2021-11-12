Five-year-old Levi Miller has been asking to go to the Children’s Museum of Phoenix for a year.
“There are a lot of things he has been asking to do over the last year and a half that we just keep saying no to,” said his mom, Doran Arik Miller. But soon, she and her husband will get to say yes.
Levi is set to receive his first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Nov. 20.
“We’ve explained to him that he’s got to get this dose, and then we have to wait three weeks and get his second shot. And then he has to wait a couple weeks and he’ll be good to go,” Doran said. The first stop will be his choice — the aquarium, the children’s museum, the science center — but Doran bets he’ll choose the children’s museum.
Doran, who lives in Phoenix, is one of many local Jewish parents who didn’t think twice about getting their kids vaccinated against COVID once the vaccine became available to children five and up.
According to a June survey by the Public Religion Research Institute and Interfaith Youth Core, Jewish Americans are most likely to be vaccine accepters (85%) among religious groups.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cleared the way for immediate vaccination for kids in the 5-11 age group on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Lani Harrison was up most of that Tuesday night trying to get her 8-year-old daughter and her 7-year old-son scheduled for an appointment. She lives in Scottsdale but found appointments the next day at a pediatrician’s office in Ahwatukee. It’s a relief having them on the road to full vaccination, she said.
Before COVID, she and her husband would bring the kids along to errands, evening gas station runs and little outings here and there. They — and the kids — are excited to do that again.
Most of all, Harrison is excited to see her family. Her parents live in the Boston area and her 102-year-old grandmother lives in Rhode Island. “We haven’t been there to see them since January 2020,” she said. Now that two of her kids are vaccinated, she’s booked flights to visit in December. Her youngest will wear a mask and they’ll still try to keep visits with her grandmother outdoors, but it will be nice to see everybody again, she said.
Yael Berko lives in Ahwatukee and has three kids, ages 14, 13 and 11. They can track the pandemic’s impact in the way their b’nai mitzvah were impacted. In April 2020, her oldest son had a virtual bar mitzvah. In August, her middle son had a hybrid bar mitzvah. “We were able to have a bit of a party that was still mostly outdoors, because a lot of the friends were not vaccinated,” she said. She hopes by the time her youngest has her bat mitzvah it will be a “regular” one.
Berko said it’s been “nice to at least have some” kids vaccinated, but it’s still been nerve-wracking to have her 11-year-old unprotected, she said. “We always worry about the one who’s not, as well as all her friends.”
She took her daughter, Arielle, to get vaccinated on Friday, Nov. 5.
“It was a priority for me and she was game for it,” Berko said. “Despite being petrified of vaccines last year, she’s been waiting for this one. She’s been looking forward to it.”
Arielle has a birthday party coming up, and she is “constantly being exposed” at school as well as the gym, Berko said.
“It’s a nice opportunity to protect grandma, and also just make sure she doesn’t ruin her gymnastic season by missing weeks of practice if she does get ill, or is exposed to ill teammates.”
Once she is fully vaccinated, Arielle is excited to go to Disneyland — a trip promised by her mom’s cousin for her birthday two years ago that didn’t happen because of the pandemic.
Karolyn Benger, who lives in Phoenix, is also looking forward to traveling now that both of her sons are en route to full vaccination. Her 13-year-old son is already vaccinated, and her 11-year-old son will be soon. He got his first dose on Veteran’s Day.
“I’ve jokingly said that once he’s fully vaccinated, I’ll show up at the airport with a credit card and be like, ‘I don’t care what flight, I don’t care how much, just put us all somewhere,’” Benger said.
Arizona’s only Shomer Shabbat/Shomer Kashrut Scouts BSA pack is publicly supporting the COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Each of the pack’s nine active members, ages 5-12, have either already received their first dose or are scheduled to do so.
Seth Rosenberg, cubmaster of the Family Cub Pack 210 of Phoenix, which is chartered by the Jewish War Veterans of Scottsdale, said it started out of convenience. One family happened to be vaccinating their sons on their way to a scout event on Sunday, Nov. 7, and took photos of the uniformed scouts getting their shots.
When other families in the troop saw the photos, they decided to create a message to combat vaccine hesitancy.
The families moved up their appointments so the kids would be able to talk about their experience with their peers at school. All of the cub scouts attend Jewish day schools.
“We know that there’s a number of families in Jewish schools who are vaccine hesitant,” Rosenberg said. “We’re hoping to send a message that this really is a duty to country and to help get us past the situation that we’re in now (with the pandemic).”
Peter Gordon, head of school at Pardes Jewish Day School, serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade, said, “It is wonderful that now each of our families has the opportunity to make a decision about getting their children vaccinated.” The school recommended that families speak with their child’s pediatrician as part of their decision-making process, and shared information about vaccination events for families who wish to have their children vaccinated.
Leaders at Torah Day School of Phoenix, Dessert Jewish Academy, Cheder Lubavitch Arizona, and Phoenix Hebrew Academy have not responded to a request for comment.
Jessica Greenberg, who lives in Scottsdale, is excited for all the parents who are now experiencing relief. But that is still months away for her.
“I’m very jealous of all the people that get to get their kid vaccinated now that are five and up,” she said. “But I am very excited, that means our group is next.”
Greenberg has a 3-year-old daughter and has done her best to keep her as protected as possible from contracting the virus. She’s not in preschool and she doesn’t get any play dates.
“I know I have more anxiety than the average person but it’s definitely impacted our social lives,” she said. “I don’t know the last time we went to a restaurant.”
She hopes everybody gets themselves and their kids vaccinated, “so we can protect each other.” JN