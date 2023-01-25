In 2020, JScreen, a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases, initiated the first annual Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week (JGSAW). This year, JGSAW is Feb. 5-11.
“Our number one goal is to ensure generations of healthy children and adults by preventing genetic diseases and hereditary cancer. The more people we educate and test, the closer we are to achieving our goal,” said Karen Arnovitz Grinzaid, executive director of JScreen in a statement about the JGSAW.
Since 2004, The Minkoff Center for Jewish Genetics (MCJG) has worked to increase awareness in the Greater Phoenix area regarding genetic disorders that are more prevalent in the Jewish community and the critical importance of carrier testing for these disorders.
“The Minkoff Center has a simple and steadfast goal: We aim to educate, counsel, support and screen as many Jewish people as possible in the state of Arizona for genetic mutations,” said Wendy Carriere, the Minkoff Center’s executive director. “We believe that armed with the knowledge of your DNA footprint — a person can have a greater chance to avoid a tragic outcome relating to that information.”
Both JScreen and MCJG offer prenatal and hereditary cancer screening.
Prenatal screening provides young couples the opportunity to receive information regarding their genetic risks and options, so they may mitigate the risk of having a child born with a congenital disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, parents can have a baby with a genetic condition even though neither parent has it.
Eighty percent of babies with genetic diseases are born to parents with no known history of that disease. Babies inherit two copies of each gene, one from each parent. For some genetic conditions, the baby will only have the disease if both copies of the gene related to it do not work properly. In cases like these, each parent has one copy of the gene that works properly and one that does not. If the baby inherits both non-working copies of the gene, the baby has the condition. Thus, the parents are “carriers” for the disease, meaning that they don’t have the condition themselves but can have children with it.
Through early genetic screening, potential parents can determine the risk of having a child with a genetic disease before pregnancy, giving them options for family planning and helping to ensure the health of their future children.
MCJG recommends that anyone between the ages of 18-45 get screened and provides screening for both Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, Jews by choice and non-Jewish partners. If both partners are carriers for the same disease, there is a 25% chance with each pregnancy that they could have an affected child.
MCJG also provides education and referral services for hereditary cancers, specifically but not limited to the BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.
Everyone has BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, but only some have mutations in those genes. According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 1 in 40 Ashkenazi Jews are carriers of the BRCA gene mutation. This is nearly 10 times the rate of the general population, making Jewish families more susceptible to hereditary cancers. And it’s estimated that 8-10% of Ashkenazi Jewish women diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. have a BRCA gene mutation.
Recently, MCJG launched the BRCAteers, a group of individuals that are BRCA positive who meet regularly to discuss how to mitigate the risk of cancer as well as to provide support for one another.
The MCJG offers events throughout the year that focus on education, awareness and screening of Jewish genetic diseases. They provide free genetic counseling and affordable screening for gene mutations through the community’s philanthropic support. JN
For more information, visit GetScreenedAZ.org.
During JGSAW, JScreen is offering a $72-off coupon code. To receive the discount, people can register for testing at jscreen.org and use code JGSAW23 at checkout.