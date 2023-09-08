In a June 8 interview with Jewish News for an article, “Remembering our days at Jewish News,” for the paper’s 75th anniversary Best of issue, Leni Reiss spoke candidly about her then nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
“I’m getting wonderful treatment and have wonderful doctors and I’m not letting myself be sad,” said Reiss. “I’m not bringing anybody down with me.”
She also expressed how “unbelievably wonderful” her family and friends had been during this time. She said there was a point where she had so many people bringing her food that it all couldn’t fit in the refrigerator.
Reiss passed away on Sept. 6, 2023, after turning 84 on Aug. 25.
She arrived in Arizona in August 1961 with her six-month-old son, Mitchell. Her husband, Barry, whom she met while getting a degree in education at The Ohio State University, had moved to Arizona ahead of them.
Settling into her new home, she joined the Jewish Community Center and met other young moms there. Reiss then joined Hadassah and became involved with the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix’s young leadership group.
“My Jewish life really took off and never stopped,” she said during a 2008 interview for the Arizona Jewish Historical Society’s Arizona Memory Project. “I credit the Jewish community here with a very full and wonderful family life.”
Even though she majored in education, her dream job was to be a journalist. Reiss started at Jewish News in 1976, working as a columnist and staff writer under then-owners Pearl and Cecil Newmark. She was promoted to managing editor when the Newmark’s daughter, Flo Eckstein and her husband, Paul, bought the paper in 1981. Reiss worked as managing editor until May 1994.
“I valued her friendship, energy, creativity, commitment to the Jewish community and devotion to getting the facts right in every story,” said Eckstein in an email to Jewish News. “Under her leadership, Jewish News won many reporting and editing Rockower awards from the National Jewish Press Association and she and I nearly always participated in our association’s annual meetings to accept them in person.”
When she left the paper, she continued writing for various local and national publications as a freelancer. Locally, she was a contributor for many years to the society and lifestyle magazine, Trends, based in Paradise Valley. She also volunteered her time to Book Pals. a public school literacy program.
Nationally, Reiss directed Do The Right Thing, a mentoring program for college journalists sponsored by the Jewish federation network; was a member of the board of the Jewish Investigative Journalism Fund, sponsored by the Andrea and Charles Bronfman Foundation Philanthropies in the 1980s and ‘90s; and from 2005 to 2019, she was associate program director of The Conversation, a North American annual retreat for leaders and emerging leaders in Jewish life, sponsored by The Jewish Week of New York.
Over the years, Reiss was invited on more than a dozen press trips to Israel and traveled to Lebanon right after the 1982 war there. She told of how she and fellow journalists were on a road outside of Beirut where they had to watch where they walked because of landmines and investigated a cave used by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) where there was still ammunition lying on the ground. During that trip, she met professional colleagues whom she kept in touch with for decades.
She interviewed prime ministers, politicians and was invited to the White House twice. The second time, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama invited her to the White House Chanukah party.
“The food was breathtaking and served on silver platters on the biggest table that you’ve ever seen,” said Reiss. “And we had free rein of the first floor of the White House.”
But her first White House visit was much more memorable.
Then-Vice President George H.W. Bush was getting ready to run for president and had just returned from a trip to the Middle East and wanted press coverage, so he invited a handful of journalists from Jewish newspapers across the country to the White House. Reiss was on that press list.
She packed her camera, tape recorder and a new linen suit because she “wanted to be a lady.”
Her flight leaving Phoenix was six hours late and through a “series of misadventures,” she arrived in Philadelphia in the middle of the night to a closed terminal. At 6 a.m., when the ticket window opened, she got on a flight to Washington, D.C., without her luggage and her linen suit.
She had White House Press Secretary Marlin Fitzwater’s business card with her, so she called him and explained the situation. “I’m wearing jeans, sneakers and a Western shirt. I don’t want to in any way seem disrespectful, but I want to come to the White House,” she said.
Fitzwater told her to come, so she took a cab to the White House.
When she entered the West Wing, she saw the other journalists dressed beautifully and giving her side glances. When Vice President Bush entered the room, he asked, “Which one of you is the young woman from Phoenix?” Reiss said, “Oh, that would be me,” and stood up. He came over to her, and taking her hands in his, told her, “I’m so sorry for what you had to go through.” She went on to interview him but at that point, the story was not what he was saying but how she got there.
At the end of the Arizona Memory Project interview, where she shared several stories, she said, “These are experiences that only would have happened because of my affiliation with the Jewish News as a journalist. I am forever grateful for those experiences.” JN
Services will be held on Sept. 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 24210 N. 68th St, in Phoenix.
Reiss is survived by her husband, Barry; children Mitchell (Elissa) Reiss and Andrean Maron (Scott Weiss); grandchildren Jasmine, Ethan, Brooke, Isaac and Jory Weiss and Matana, Eden and Shai Maron.
Messages of comfort and support may be sent to Andrea t andimaronweiss@weissbrown.com.
Donations in her name may be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org).