The COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for small businesses to manage. One local group of Jewish business owners and professionals helped each other make it through.
“One of the greatest things was just hearing from other people, what they were doing to keep afloat, how they were making changes,” said Audrey Jung, president of the Jewish Business Network of Arizona and a psychotherapist in private practice.
Bruce Newman, a member of the group for about six years and president of IT services company CMIT Solutions, said he was able to help some group members with the abrupt transition to remote work.
“A lot of people didn’t have to work remotely or didn’t think about it as much prior to the situation we were thrown into,” he said.
JBNA has been around for more than a decade and its members meet twice a month. Those meetings became virtual during COVID, and offered “a much different value than any other year,” said Eddie Pantiliat, longtime JBNA member and an attorney with Hymson Goldstein & Pantiliat & Lohr PLLC.
Pantiliat said it was helpful to have a support system during this past year, when businesses large and small were impacted by the pandemic’s economic toll. Even more than that, it was helpful to have a social outlet during an isolating year.
“The group just helped people engage in a type of social activity that was almost impossible, especially during times of quarantine,” he said. “Knowing that two Tuesdays a month we were able to see each other — at least on a screen — and talk to each other really helped me, and I think it helped a lot of people.”
JBNA has 12 members now giving it room to grow. There is one seat available for each industry in Greater Phoenix and spots are first come, first served. “There’s no competitive members,” Jung said.
The group includes “a little taste of Jewishness,” she said, in the way the meeting is run. It always begins with some Jewish learning, be it reflections on the weekly parshah or thoughts on an upcoming holiday.
Pantiliat, who often delivers those “Jewish moments,” said they set the tone for the meetings and help people relate on a deeper level than just, “I know someone who may know someone that can help you.”
Newman said the group is part community, part spiritual and part work. “It’s kind of the whole package for me.”
The networking group had its first in-person meeting since last March on June 4.
“Everybody’s spirits were just a little bit higher being able to be out and see people in person again, and get back into a little bit of a routine,” Newman said. JN