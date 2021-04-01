The Jewish National Fund merged its Arizona and Nevada executive boards, creating the Desert States board.
Leila Mikal, the organization’s senior campaign executive for Desert States, said the decision to merge was a result of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted travel, creating a challenge for JNF to engage with its Israel supporters in Nevada, where there is not a full-time JNF professional.
“We really wanted to bring our Las Vegas lay leaders (volunteers) and Israel supporters more into the fold, so we decided to merge the two boards of directors into one,” she said.
“Collectively, as Desert States professionals, we are ensuring that they stay connected to Israel and connected to JNF-USA.”
The merger had a limited impact on donors and volunteers, she said, and happened over the summer. JN
