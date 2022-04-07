Scott Leader, the Jewish musician, producer and songwriter who owns Brick Road Studio in Scottsdale, says he’s probably worked with every well-known contemporary Jewish singer-songwriter. He’s also recorded vocals for pop star Dua Lipa and voiceover work for former Olympian Michael Phelps. “You never know who’s gonna walk in the door,” Leader said.
After 12 years, Leader is opening a new door. The building that houses Brick Road Studio was sold, forcing him to relocate. By the beginning of April, things should be up and running in the new, more spacious studio — located just around the corner at 7430 E. Butherus Dr.
“We were able to build this place from the ground up,” Leader said.
Leader first experienced a recording studio in the 1990s with his high school grunge band. Earlier, he taught himself to play piano by listening to Billy Joel records as a child.
And he learned how to play guitar after a NFTY youth program advisor asked him to be song leader. “Being in front of groups of people at NFTY really shaped me,” he said, “and set me on the path of starting to perform music.”
His youth group experiences also speak to the crucial role that music has played in Leader’s post–bar mitzvah Jewish life. Leader, who is in the trio Sababa and has played across the country and around the world, said that he enjoys connecting to the Jewish community through music.
“No matter where you are and the cultural differences, Jewish music is something that all Jews sort of understand,” he said. “They’ve heard the words before, even if the melody is different.”
Leader first learned about music production while working in the renowned Sam Glaser’s studio in Los Angeles. While Leader was teaching at a Jewish day school in Austin, Texas, he was right out of college and not sure what he was doing with himself. Interning for Glaser over that summer, however, “altered the trajectory of my life,” he said, introducing him to the realm of recording.
Around the same time, another Jewish singer-songwriter — Noah Budin — came to Austin, to perform for an audience of 1,000 at the Jewish community center. A mutual friend suggested to Budin that Leader play a song on his set, and so the two did a jam session together. They hit it off.
“The night before the concert, he said, ‘Man, I would love to have you play at this concert,’” Leader recalled. “I go, ‘Great, that’d be awesome. What song do you want me to do?’ He goes, ‘All of them.’”
And so Leader stayed up until 3 a.m. pounding away on the piano, learning all of Budin’s music. Playing for him the next day encouraged him to pursue his dream of making music professionally.
“The concert was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” he said. “Something happens musically with two people sometimes — you just click and hit it off, you have those moments where it sounds so good. We had never rehearsed before.”
Decades later, Leader writes and performs Jewish music for his band and helps fellow artists produce in Brick Road Studio. It’s a unique skill set that he thinks has helped his studio survive when others have shut down during the pandemic.
Since COVID-19, his two bandmates have gotten busier doing other things, but Sababa have worked on songs remotely and plan to put out an album this year.
He is also the cantorial soloist at Congregation Kehillah in Cave Creek and teaches music production a couple of days a week at Arizona State University, where he earned a master’s degree in education.
Earlier, he earned degrees in science and Judaic studies at the University of Arizona, where he transferred from Rutgers University his junior year after visiting with a friend.
“I got off the plane in February and it was 75 degrees and sunny,” he said. “After I went home, I got in my car, drove across the country and transferred to U of A.”
He lived in Austin for two years after college and in L.A. for two years after that. “I came back here because I love the weather and like the vibe here,” he said.
And if the 200 albums of Jewish music he’s helped produce over the past two decades are any indication, Leader’s vibe is liked here, too. JN
For more information, visit brickroadstudio.com.
Rudy Malcom is a Baltimore-based freelance journalist.