Jose Picasso was ecstatic last month to learn that he’d been hired for a job in guest services for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’d applied before, but due to a conviction for disorderly conduct seven years ago, he’d been turned down.
“Disorderly conduct is a common charge in the state because it fits a wide variety of circumstances with not a lot of evidence,” according to R&R Law Group, a firm with offices throughout Arizona. However, Picasso didn’t seek out Community Legal Services (CLS) to make a point about the justice system. He just needed a job with some stability and better pay. For that, he needed to get that black mark of a felony reduced to a misdemeanor but he didn’t know how.
Incorporated in 1952, CLS is a non-profit Arizona law firm that provides legal aid in civil court to people whose incomes are below 125% of the federal poverty level. On June 21, it will hold a free clinic at Burton Barr Library in Phoenix.
Though Picasso’s case may have started in the criminal court, the paperwork process to reduce the charge is not part of that system. In fact, Nina Targovnik, the CLS lawyer assisting Picasso, works primarily in employment law. Besides getting his charge reduced to a misdemeanor, she also helped him obtain a “set aside,” which means that though the conviction still exists on his record, the penalties have been released. It is not available to anyone who has committed what Arizona considers a “dangerous offense.”
“A set aside represents the justice system patting you on the back for not getting in more trouble. Additionally, some housing and employment places like to see that you have taken the time and trouble to get it,” Targovnik explained.
The justice system can be very intimidating and she and her colleagues at CLS help guide people through it, she said.
Picasso is certainly grateful for that guidance.
“Someone told me a while ago it would be impossible to get the misdemeanor, so I didn’t expect much, but she (Targovnik) was great and she really tried. I really appreciate that,” he told Jewish News.
A Phoenix native, Targovnik also has a master’s degree from Arizona State University in special education and taught for a time. However, the problems she witnessed in the individualized education plan (IEP) system made her want to be an advocate.
“When you’re a special ed teacher and you say something, nobody listens to you. When you’re a lawyer and you say the exact same thing, people do listen,” she said.
She’s spent most of her time over the past three years working with people struggling to untangle issues associated with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which was instated due to COVID-19.
A lot of problems were caused because PUA wasn’t folded into Arizona’s unemployment computer program, which “is about 50 years out of date,” she said. Some people were instructed to sign up for both programs and now face fraud allegations, while others who qualified only for PUA were denied outright. The Department of Economic Security (DES) handles every issue individually, which has led to Targovnik’s clients going through multiple hearings instead of being heard all at once. For some, that means payments they are owed are delayed by up to two years or more. She knows clients who have become homeless while they wait.
“I’m just trying to untangle all of it but there are so many hurdles, and now there are fewer judges to deal with it, and it can be really frustrating. But it’s important work — we’re fighting the good fight,” she said.
To cope with the stress of it all she draws some hard lines for her personal life such as not answering emails or calls after 5 p.m. and always observing Shabbat.
“Just having a day where I don’t work and I can read, rest and forget the outside world — it’s so important and so helpful,” she said.
Targovnik belongs to the New Shul in Scottsdale, is on the board of Arizona Kosher Pantry and is the co-chair of the Arizona Jewish Lawyers Association. The concept of tikkun olam is at the core of her work.
“Helping the disenfranchised have a voice is important,” she said.
To illustrate, she recounted the case of a former Uber driver who had to take time off due to complications from asthma in February of 2020, right before the pandemic began. He applied for PUA but was denied, though he was over 60 and at high risk of infection. He initially went through the system alone and, because he’s not a native English speaker, he had trouble understanding the judge’s questions at his initial hearing. Unfortunately, this was also a time when cases were being rushed and some people fell through the cracks.
Targovnik helped him appeal that initial decision and recently found out that she won and her client would finally get the unemployment assistance he should have had all along.
“You can really help people here and make a difference in their lives once they understand what’s going on,” she said.
Jessica Fidler, a paralegal in CLS’ health and economic security division, also sees her work through the lens of tikkun olam.
Recently, she assisted on the case of a senior homeless man who had his food stamps stolen. Fiddler helped get him emergency food supplies until they could get him new food stamps.
“Our role is to assist the clients in obtaining the benefits they’re entitled to and should have,” she said.
Before her recent move to the East Valley, she was a member of Congregation Beth Tefillah in Scottsdale.
“I absolutely love my job! We’re supposed to give back, support one another and grow as a community and a society. Speaking as someone who has had to navigate through the system and understand the complexities and intricacies, helping someone else navigate it is so rewarding,” she said.
Roni Tropper, director of CLS’ volunteer lawyers program and children’s law center, has been doing this work for 25 years and said her “Jewish upbringing has given me strong moral fiber and a working moral compass.” She uses both for her goal to make the world a better place.
“So many people are being taken advantage of and need help fighting for what is right. We give a voice to those who have none and help stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves,” she said.
She has seen many people struggle to understand a variety of complex contracts over the years and knows the value of CLS’ service.
CLS client Jessica Glynn knows it too. She didn’t even know the firm existed until the Civil Rights Division of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office advised her to seek its counsel. She marveled at the notion of having access to free legal help. Targovnik took Glynn’s case.
Though she was not at liberty to discuss the specifics of her case, Glynn said that Targovnik “helped me write out my statement step by step. We went over it again and again and she took a lot of time. I didn’t know what to do and she went the extra mile to help me understand the process.”
For people who don’t have the money to hire a private attorney, CLS “keeps low-income people from getting messed up by going into the system blind,” Glynn said.
“Without it there would be a lot of suffering for people like me,” she said. JN
For more information about CLS or to volunteer, visit clsaz.org.