Jewish Free Loan (JFL) welcomed three new board members during its Gratitude Gathering on May 21. Harris Berger, Jessielyn Hirschl and Austin Singer will join Stacie Wittenberg, who is a returning member.
The newest leaders represent a diversity of experience and knowledge to JFL and its efforts to enhance the quality of life for Jewish Arizonans through interest-free lending.
Harris Berger is an accountant who has owned his own firm for 45 years, as well as eyeglass stores in Las Vegas and St. Thomas and has lived in Greater Phoenix for the last two years. He has experience working with nonprofit businesses and was on the board of his homeowner’s association and temple in California. He serves on the board of Scottsdale’s Congregation Beth Israel, where he is creating a men’s club.
In 2018, Jessielyn Hirschl became a mentee in the Women’s Leadership Institute, where she created a financial literacy guide to support JFL’s education programs. She later served as a JFL committee member and was a staff member from 2020-2023. Currently, Hirschl is the associate director of donor relations for the Arizona State University Foundation. Hirschl has been in Greater Phoenix since 2015. She lives in Tempe with her husband, two sons and dog.
Austin Singer was born and raised in Phoenix and is a member of Congregation Beth Israel. He is a certified public accountant and, in his free time, volunteers as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and as a buddy for the Miracle League of Arizona.
Stacie Wittenberg has served on the JFL’s board for nine years and spearheaded the Mishpatim Masquerade in March 2020. Stacie is currently involved at Scottsdale’s Congregation Or Tzion and Brophy College Prep. Prior to moving to Phoenix, Wittenberg was an associate attorney. She is originally from Toledo, Ohio, and later moved to Phoenix for the sun. She enjoys spending time and traveling with her husband, children and labradoodle. JN