On July 15, Altered Athletics unveiled its flagship gym location at 14305 N. 79th St. Suite H in Scottsdale. Altered Athletics is a Scottsdale training company with a team of trainers and experts who provide both small-group fitness and one-on-one training programs tailored to each athlete’s unique needs.
“Our mission is to empower everyday adults to transform into ‘athletes’ by transcending their limitations and unlocking their full potential. By catering to the unique strengths and needs of all of our athletes, and training them alongside a supportive community, we are revolutionizing the way people approach their fitness, health and wellness,” said Jared Mishlove, the founder and owner of Altered Athletics.
Mishlove is a Phoenix native who grew up in the Jewish community. His father, Steve, was on the board of Temple Solel in Paradise Valley and his mother, Lauren, worked as a teacher at Pardes Jewish Day School for more than 15 years and Temple Solel’s Raker Religious School.
Mishlove said that one of the greatest Jewish values instilled in him throughout his childhood was that of community, which is paramount in his business. He has focused on building a supportive community of athletes (mostly young-adult women) who encourage each other during training, help each other grow stronger and build relationships that extend beyond their time at the gym.
He received his degree in fitness and wellness from Northern Arizona University and then spent time abroad coaching strength and conditioning for athletes in Australia and Southeast Asia. Mishlove founded Altered Athletics in 2019. Since then, he has trained more than 1,000 athletes and has worked with 15 trainers to help create the Altered Athletics movement. JN