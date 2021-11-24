Roberta Harmon has always been drawn to working with people with special needs.
“We have a lot to learn from the special needs community about unconditional love, unconditional kindness and acceptance,” she said.
When Harmon was 12, she volunteered at Temple Chai as a madrich, assisting special-needs students in Sunday school. When she was 13, she volunteered with Temple Chai’s Ilana’s Garden, a social program for special-needs teens ages 12-19. At age 20, she started working with an agency to provide respite and habilitation therapy, a process aimed at helping individuals with disabilities attain, keep or improve skills and functioning for daily living.
Now 25, Harmon is launching Roberta’s Creations, her own special needs-focused business. A cooking class on Jan. 23, will be her first effort. Harmon is investing time into finding the best equipment and developing the best recipes to cater to people with special needs.
She plans to broaden her offerings over time to include tutoring, private sensory birthday parties and whatever else she can think of that would be helpful to the special needs community.
“We’ll be able to teach all types of recreational activities as well as classes on life skills, business skills, so that anything that people want to do, they will have the knowledge to do it,” she said.
Beth El Congregation, where Harmon works full-time as a community youth and engagement coordinator, offered its kitchen for Harmon’s first cooking class.
Beth El Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin said lending the space was a no-brainer.
“I want everybody to have the chance to make connections, and it’s a wonderful thing that she’s doing,” she said. “It’s a teaching moment of helping young children and teens develop their essential life skills.”
Harmon said she is excited to offer something people want. Her first class was full within 24 hours of accepting enrollment. She decided to do two classes the same day: one for kids 5-11, and another for kids 12-18.
“I’ve researched different utensils, cookware, recipes — every recipe I made I’ve specifically designed to be able to do with little supervision,” Harmon said.
All recipes can be made in the oven to limit the dangers of stove work, like oil spatter.
She wanted to offer a cooking class because cooking is a hands-on sensory and social activity, as well as a critical life skill. “I want them to be able to be independent,” Harmon said. “It’s important to have that sense of accomplishment.”
Harmon grew up watching her mom, Lorraine Harmon, work in the kitchen. Lorraine owned a kosher catering business for a while and Robert learned the business, cooking, food safety and handling by helping her mom.
“This is something we’ve worked side by side together doing for years, both socially and professionally,” Lorraine said.
When Roberta began her undergraduate degree in 2014, she went for biomedical science with hopes of becoming an orthodontist. But over time, she realized where her passion truly was and is now working on her bachelor’s in social work instead.
Lorraine wasn’t surprised. “I really thought it was a better fit. Roberta is a people person. She has a way to communicate in a manner that people gravitate towards her. She is spunky, she is positive, she is confident and she’s loyal.”
When Roberta came up with the idea of Roberta’s Creations last summer, Lorraine thought it was a perfect fit and joined as a business partner. Lorraine has extensive experience in the professional catering world, but also in the financial world. She owns a Liberty Tax franchise, and, in the past, owned a collection agency.
“It was important that she had somebody she could trust in her absence to be able to handle things from the business side,” Lorraine said. “We’re 80-20, Roberta for sure is making any tie-breaker decisions — I’m kind of on the sidelines to just be supportive in whatever way I can.”
Roberta doesn’t see disabilities, Lorraine said. “She only sees ability.”
Roberta grew up around her uncle with down syndrome. “She saw uncle Brad as just uncle Brad, not uncle Brad with down syndrome,” Lorraine said. “And that was very moving.” JN
For more information about Roberta’s Creations, visit robertascreations.godaddysites.com/.