Tamim Academy Chandler (TAC) is now accepting student applications for kindergarten through second grade for the 2023-24 school year. The school, an outgrowth of Chandler Jewish Preschool, recently partnered with Tamim Academy, a national program that works with local Chabads to create and implement Jewish day schools throughout the country.
“There have always been families at the school who have wanted it to expand to a fuller elementary school. It’s a lovely environment here and people have been asking about the possibility for years,” said Shoshi Shachar, TAC’s lead general studies teacher.
A few years ago, the school added a kindergarten. Last year, it added a first-grade class and decided to partner with Tamim, which will provide a curriculum, professional development and technical support.
“There’s nothing else like this in the East Valley, a day school geared towards kids at every level of observance with an equal focus on Judaic and secular studies,” said Rabbi Mendy Deitsch, director of Chabad of the East Valley.
“We didn’t want to do it at first because an elementary school is a huge financial, emotional and staffing burden but with so many parents begging, it was hard to say no. It’s important to invest our energy into education,” Deitsch told Jewish News.
Currently, he is working with various student tuition organizations in the state to help finance the school and hopes that a combination of tuition and fundraising will fill in any funding gaps.
Shachar moved to the East Valley from Washington, D.C. roughly 10 years ago, where she had taught in several charter elementary schools. She would often find herself writing down ways to improve curriculum and teaching methods. After she moved to Arizona and enrolled her daughter in Chandler Jewish Preschool, she soon found a teaching job there and has always enjoyed its child-centered approach and family feeling. She was one of the parents encouraging Deitsch to expand.
Shachar is looking forward to incorporating the Tamim curriculum, which she praises as “academically rigorous and at the same time so child friendly. Play is built into the education and the academics are so well linked to the Jewish content.”
The name Tamim is pulled from Tomchei Temimim, the first formal Yeshiva system of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, where each student was called “tamim” — meaning pure, perfect or complete.
According to Tamim’s website, the message embodied in the name is “quality Jewish education begins with the assumption that each child is inherently holy and good.”
The structure of the elementary school will bring two grade levels together, similar to the Montessori system. For example, first and second graders will be in the same classroom most of the day. Each year, the school will add a new grade to maintain school culture organically through upward growth rather than bringing in older students all at once and teaching them a completely new system. The kindergarten will be the only standalone grade.
This system makes sense to Shachar, who likes teaching a wide range of ages and abilities. Last year, the kindergartners combined with the first grade and “we had kindergartners doing first-grade level work. Some of the younger kids saw what the older kids were doing and asked to join because they were ready,” she said.
Conversely, older students who need more of a review will have it without feeling singled out.
“It feels much more organic to have a lot of different levels in the classroom,” she said.
Deitsch and Shachar both agree that this will be a good fit for the community, which wants a combination of Judaic learning and rigorous secular academics without having to drive to Phoenix.
One big attraction is that the school will provide Hebrew language immersion. In addition to formal Hebrew lessons, the full-time teaching assistant is Israeli and will speak only in Hebrew. Therefore, even when the kids are not having a formal Hebrew class, they are always surrounded by the language on a conversational level. Shachar and Shternie Perline, who teaches Jewish studies, are both fluent in Hebrew.
“That’s a big draw for a lot of our families because the kids who are coming to our school aren’t going to Sunday school,” Shachar said.
A Jewish Education Project report released in April showed that enrollment of U.S. children in supplemental Hebrew schools attached to synagogues fell by at least 45% between 2006 and 2020, but Jewish day school enrollment increased by about the same amount.
Chabad-operated schools account for much of that growth. Since 2006, the study says Chabad’s market share in terms of enrollment has grown from 4% to 10%, and the number of schools from 13% to 21%.
None of this surprises Shachar.
“Chabad is in the community and they are able to draw non-Orthodox families who want some form of Judaism in their lives. Chabad knows how to do that in a welcoming way,” she said. JN
To learn more about Tamim Academy Chandler, visit tamimchandler.org.