Adam Goodman, a prominent Jewish philanthropist and business leader in Greater Phoenix, became Phoenix Symphony’s board chair in May at the organization’s annual meeting.
“The Symphony is incredibly fortunate to have a strong, dedicated group of community leaders on our board of directors. Our future is bright with Adam Goodman serving as chair. He is personally committed to the arts and a powerful advocate for the Phoenix Symphony as one of Arizona’s most important cultural assets,” said Peter Kjome, Phoenix Symphony president and CEO.
Goodman has served in the leadership of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and is the president and CEO of Goodmans Interior Structures.
“I come to the Phoenix Symphony from the vantage point of economic development,” Goodman told Jewish News.
“As the region attracts businesses to move their operations here, those businesses are interested in the quality of life opportunities for their employees. A vibrant arts scene is a cornerstone of our livability narrative, and the Phoenix Symphony is the largest arts organization in the state,” he said.
Though not a musician, he has tremendous respect for the professionals at the Symphony, he said.
Established in 1947, the Phoenix Symphony has garnered national recognition for its performances, educational programs and community engagement. Goodman and the other newly elected leaders hope to explore innovative programming, enhance educational initiatives and strengthen collaborations with local artists and organizations. JN