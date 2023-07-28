Michelle Bernat began her new job as Pardes Jewish Day School’s head of school this month full of excitement. She was attracted to the job right from the start because of Pardes’ academic rigor, its focus on the future and its strong relationship with the Greater Phoenix Jewish community.
That last point is especially poignant given that she believes part of the school’s purpose is to create future community leaders — “kids who are going to make a difference in the world,” she said.
“It’s a big deal to have a community that gets excited about an educational institution for their children. That speaks to my heart, to my work as an educator and to me as a Jewish woman,” she said.
Bernat has been an educator for roughly three decades, first in the classroom and then as an administrator. She has a master’s degree in curriculum, with a focus on cultural diversity and curricular integration, and a doctorate in organizational change. Most recently she led Tarbut V’Torah Community Day School in Irvine, California and during her tenure the school nearly doubled its enrollment.
Bernat started her career teaching in Jewish day schools, including in Tucson where she studied philosophy and minored in Jewish studies at the University of Arizona as an undergraduate. Before and after graduation, she worked at Tucson Hebrew Academy, where she taught Hebrew and both Jewish and general studies.
The first meeting she had with Pardes’ search committee let her know this position was “a good match,” a sentiment that was seconded by Raphael Avraham, Pardes’ board president and a member of its search committee.
“We were looking for someone with a strong background in both Jewish and general education who could advance our educational program and make the entire diverse community of Pardes feel comfortable. We think Michelle is the person to lead Pardes into the future,” Avraham said.
Bernat values collaboration and is excited to work with Pardes’ faculty on taking its project-based learning to the next level and integrating Jewish studies into general learning, so that kids see connections throughout the day.
“I want to provide support to the faculty to do the best work they can and to help them find connections, not just with the children, but with each other,” she said.
Since starting on July 1, Bernat has been hard at work getting to know the entire Pardes community before the fall semester. Though she’s met a lot of staff members and parents, she’s created a 90-day entry plan to meet everyone, including leaders of other Jewish organizations in the city.
In addition to formal training and years of experience, Bernat learned what it was like to lead a school through a global pandemic.
“In a profession where teachers give their whole heart 24/7, I had to help them understand how to have grace for themselves and incorporate balance,” she said.
The critical importance of balancing work and home was one big lesson of COVID-19, not only for her faculty and staff but for the parents and students.
“The notion of a spiritual slowdown matters and helping people honor that was something I really walked away with,” she said.
It’s also important to acknowledge how many students struggled socially and emotionally during COVID. Education isn’t solely about math, language arts and Hebrew. It’s also important to teach students to be good people and part of that is looking after their emotional health.
“I’m a parent and an educator and it’s important to recognize that we all went through it (COVID) and its aftereffects are still with us,” she said.
Thus, a supportive Jewish community is essential to the success of its Jewish schools and what she saw from the beginning was a very strong commitment to Pardes.
“People here are really committed to Pardes and want it to be even better than it already is and that positivity really brought me here — it was almost contagious,” she said.
Part of the “incredible privilege” of leading Pardes is becoming the school’s storyteller, someone who will help connect all the families who sent their kids to Pardes in the past, to those who are there now and those who will be part of its future, she said.
“I will be the keeper of the Jewish story of Pardes, and that is a privilege and an honor,” she said. JN
For more information, visit pardesschool.org.