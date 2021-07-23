On July 17, Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers (LD-6) declared on Twitter that Americans are “being replaced and invaded” by migrants entering through the United States’ southern border.
The Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix and the Phoenix Holocaust Association are speaking out against her rhetoric.
Tammy Gillies, ADL Arizona regional director, said Rogers is echoing the “classic white supremacist” great replacement theory that suggests native-born American citizens are being replaced by foreign-born immigrants.
Paul Rockower, JCRC’s executive director, said that kind of language is directed “to people who have a propensity for violence directed at different race and faith communities, including our own,” and it’s dangerous.
“You can draw a direct line from that language to multiple atrocities, from Charlottesville, to Pittsburgh, to New Zealand, to El Paso,” he said.
Rogers did not respond to Jewish News’ request for comment.
In the last few years, there have been a string of events and deadly shootings tied to the ideas espoused by the replacement theory.
In 2017, during the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a crowd chanted “Jews will not replace us.”
A year later, 11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018. Before the shooting, the shooter complained on a social media site about HIAS, a Jewish nonprofit that assists refugees in the United States.
Before a white supremacist killed 49 worshipers at a pair of New Zealand mosques in March 2019, the gunman posted a manifesto online titled, “The Great Replacement,” in which he linked immigration to white genocide.
Five months later, a white supremacist killed 22 people, many of them Latino, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in what he called a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
On July 20, Rogers dug in her heels and wrote on Twitter that “We Americans who love this country are being replaced by people who do not love this country. I will not back down from this statement.” She added, “Communists & our enemies are using mass immigration, education, big tech, big corporations & other strategies to accomplish this. The groups who are doing this undermine our families, our history, our faith, and our rights. We need more people who love America, not less.”
Gillies said this kind of language is race-baiting. “As we continue to experience one of the worst refugee crises since World War II — and as we witness a rise in antisemitism and extremism across the country — we at ADL remain focused on our mission of fighting xenophobia and hate.”
Rockower and PHA President Sheryl Bronkesh agreed that the use of “thinly-veiled hate speech” is especially dangerous given the rise of antisemitism and extremism in Arizona and across the country.
An act of antisemitism was discovered in mid-June at the Chabad on River in Tucson. An entry door was defaced with a swastika and an antisemitic slur. It came just weeks after vandalism of another Tucson synagogue, Congregation Chaverim, where a rock was thrown through a window in the front door.
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found more than 9 in 10 Jews say there is at least “some” antisemitism in the United States, including 45% who say there is “a lot.” Slightly more than half of Jews surveyed (53%) nationally say that they feel less safe today than they did five years ago as a Jewish person in the U.S.
“The great replacement theory is vehemently antisemitic,” Rockower said. “She can be coy about this all she wants, but we know exactly who she’s whistling to.” JN