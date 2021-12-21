Marlo Lyons knows a thing or two about making a career change. Over the past 30 years, Lyons, who lives in Scottsdale, has found success in three vastly different industries.
At 21, she began her career as a TV news reporter. At 29, she went to law school, and spent the next 15 years or so as an entertainment lawyer. Then, at about 45, she went into the field of strategic human resources. Now, in her early 50s, Lyons works full-time as an executive coach for Intuitive, a medical equipment manufacturing company, and runs a career coaching business to boot.
When people learn of Lyons’ career path, she is frequently asked: “How did you do that?” Since last summer, she’s had the perfect rejoinder. “Wanted -> A New Career: The Definitive Playbook for Transitioning to a New Career or Finding Your Dream Job,” her book, dedicated to helping others learn how to transition careers, came out in August.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, she will regale an audience inside the Martin Pear Jewish Community Center with her story, as well as offer advice for those considering a change in careers.
She has a few quick, but critical takeaways for her audience: “to get rid of fear; to know that there’s a path if they’re lost; to know that whatever they’ve been through in the past, they can move forward.”
In both her book and coaching, she guides people through a process beginning with identifying and defining values. Then, she helps translate those values into skills; identifies roles that align with those values and skills; and transfers both to a new career.
“That’s the short version. My book has the long version,” she joked.
Making a career change is on more people’s minds than ever. According to a June 2021 survey by Microsoft, almost half of the world’s workers, 41%, are considering quitting their jobs. The survey comes at a time when workers are leaving their jobs en masse. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. Resignations peaked in April and have remained abnormally high for the last several months, with a record-breaking 11 million open jobs at the end of October.
“As you can imagine, with the ‘Great Resignation,’ I have a pretty thriving coaching business right now,” Lyons said. “A lot of people are reevaluating, trying to figure out what they want, where they want to be, whether it’s worth working for people who don’t care about you, or for companies that don’t engage you to be the best you can be in your career.”
There’s never a good time to start a new job, she said, especially remotely. But there’s no time like the present for somebody to figure out what they want to do, and build the courage to pursue it, she said.
“If you’re spending 40 hours a week plus at work every week, which most people are, that’s way too much time to be bored, unmotivated and unengaged,” she said. But people often don’t know where to start, and that’s when they come to her.
Lyons particularly enjoys working with people who don’t know what they want. “There’s a world of possibilities that are open to people who don’t know what they want,” she said.
Lyons enjoyed her time as a TV news reporter. She lived in five states and reported on all sorts of subjects, from the 74 tornadoes that ripped through Oklahoma City on May 3, 1999 to the first harvesting of cancer-fighting medication, Tamoxifen. But after 10 years, she found herself needing a fresh start. She was going through a hard time and didn’t handle it well at work, leading to her dismissal.
She jumped into law school, and became an entertainment lawyer at NBCUniversal and then Viacom, where part of her work entailed making sure reality TV show participants were sane, healthy and safe, and did not become a liability for the production.
“I’ve probably read the psych reports of most of your famous reality show participants, but after 12 years of doing it, you get bored,” she said.
She felt she wasn’t using all of her abilities, and decided she could bring more value in a different role. Strategic human resources was where she wanted to land next, so she got certified in HR and also as a coach, since all job descriptions of interest emphasized coaching. In 2017, she landed at Roku, where part of her job was coaching executives. Since 2019, she has been doing similar work at Intuitive.
“I feel engaged because I am bringing value, and I feel fulfilled because all my values are fulfilled when I’m doing this,” she said.
She wants everybody to know that their transferable skills can be used to land their dream job, too.
“Dream first, then find the right career from that dreaming; then go after it with vigor and confidence,” she said. JN
Marlo Lyons is presenting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 inside the Martin Pear Jewish Community Center. For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/2th8mchw.