Rodney Glassman is no stranger when it comes to running for elected office.
He started his political career as a Democrat, serving on the city council for the city of Tucson from 2007 to 2010. He left that seat to launch a U.S. Senate campaign against U.S. Sen. John McCain. Glassman lost that election and subsequent others for Arizona Corporation Commission and Maricopa County Assessor.
The difference between the elections is that, for the last two, Glassman changed political parties and is currently running as a Republican for attorney general of Arizona.
Glassman said that he changed from a Democrat to a Republican on “June 16, 2015, the day President Trump announced his candidacy.”
He continued, “Two things happened. First off, I grew up. I’m a 44-year-old father, husband and an Air Force major, so my priorities changed and during that same time, the Democratic Party shifted far left. I became more conservative and the Democrats moved way left.”
This campaign is also different for Glassman as he put his law practice at Beus Gilbert McGroeder PLLC, where he is of counsel, on hold before starting his campaign. He also completed his Air Force commitments for the year, including serving as head attorney for the active-duty legal offices at both Luke Air Force Base in Glendale and Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas. Glassman has been a judge advocate general (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for more than a decade.
Glassman is also active in the Jewish community. He and his wife, Sasha, and their two daughters are members of Congregation Beth Israel in Scottsdale. He is a supporter of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and sits on the Desert States board of Jewish National Fund-USA.
Arizona Jews voiced concern when Glassman held a fundraiser with Rep. Paul Gosar in Prescott on Feb. 19. Gosar has been linked publicly to Nicholas Fuentes, a person who the Anti-Defamation League calls “a white supremacist leader and organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP.”
In February 2021, Gosar was the keynote speaker at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), an annual white nationalist and far-right political conference organized by Fuentes. The following day, Fuentes posted a photo to Twitter of himself and the congressman at a restaurant, captioning it a “great meeting.” Then on March 7, 2021, Gosar tweeted an image with the words, “Tell everyone America first is inevitable,” with #AmericaFirst, the motto and name of the white nationalist movement headed by Fuentes.
For the 2022 AFPAC conference, Gosar appeared via a recorded welcome message. Gosar received bipartisan backlash after his appearance and an April 2 article in Newsweek reported that he had turned on Fuentes. “Speaking with Politico about the conference, the congressman blamed his appearance on a ‘miscommunication’ and said the video was meant to go to other groups including the American Principles and Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) instead.”
The article also stated Gosar said that he “didn’t know anything about the group” before speaking at the conference and, “The young people that were being misled by somebody — we should be trying to mentor, trying to change them. I’ve given up on dealing with Nick. Nick’s got a problem with his mouth.”
Glassman claimed that his involvement with Gosar only became an issue after thousands of emails were sent out by Kris Mayes, a Democratic candidate running for attorney general.
“It was because the presumptive Democratic nominee was sending out emails about how the Jewish candidate is endorsed by Congressman Gosar, who’s endorsed me in every race I’ve ever run,” said Glassman.
But when questioned about Gosar’s reported ties to white nationalists and tweets referencing white nationalism, Glassman replied, “He’s supporting my candidacy. He’s never asked me to go and comment on his Twitter feed.”
He continued, “Congressman Gosar supports me. I’m building a coalition of people that want me to be the attorney general and part of building a coalition is having a diverse group of people. To have the support in my race of one of the staunchest fighters for the Jewish state of Israel in our country is wonderful.”
Glassman is running for attorney general to “protect you from the government” at the federal level and he emphasized enforcing immigration laws and fighting illegal immigration “because illegal immigration impacts our schools, health care and public safety.”
He commented that children need protecting “from school districts pushing critical race theory and human sexuality instead of focusing on reading, writing and math.”
And Glassman also noted examples of government overreach at the state level, such as mandates when the state government shuts down businesses. “Business owners and their customers know when businesses should be open and when they should be closed,” he said, and when local government is “trying to defund the police and eliminate qualified immunity — the legal precedent that allows police officers to make split-second decisions.”
The role of attorney general is to be Arizona’s “top cop,” and Glassman is proud to be endorsed by “boots on the ground law enforcement across Arizona.” There are currently 11 law enforcement associations endorsing Glassman from Chandler to El Mirage; the Professional Firefighters of Arizona association is also endorsing him.
“I’m running against five other Republicans in this primary, none of whom have ever run a law office or have been endorsed by law enforcement,” said Glassman. “I think the most important, relevant thing is that a Jewish community member is running for top cop in Arizona with the support of the cops.”
One endorsement that Glassman doesn’t have is from former President Donald Trump. On June 14, Trump endorsed veteran and former prosecutor Abraham Hamadeh.
“Abraham Hamadeh is a fantastic candidate running for Arizona attorney general,” Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC, adding that Hamadeh “knows what happened in the 2020 election and will enforce voting laws so that our elections are free and fair again.”
Glassman said the 2020 election results in Arizona would have had a different outcome if current Attorney General Mark Brnovich had enforced the laws already on the books. Some of these laws include two forms of valid identification to register to vote, preventing ballot harvesting and counties managing an audit of their permanent early voting list. Glassman also said Brnovich should have taken Arizona Proposition 208 (raising taxes on high-earning Arizona residents to fund education spending) off the ballot before the election.
“The attorney general should have fought to keep that unconstitutional ballot Initiative [Prop. 208] off the ballot. Twenty-five million dollars came from out of state and 50,000 volunteers were on the streets going door to door to get out the Democrat vote,” said Glassman. “It’s the attorney general’s job to open an investigation and do an audit after the election, before the certification, and he didn’t do that either. [Brnovich] failed Arizona before, during and after the election.”
Glassman reiterated that protecting Arizonans from the government and enforcing laws that are already on the books is the reason he is running. He also mentioned how important it is for the Jewish community.
“For an affiliated, engaged, philanthropic member of our community to be running to be the top cop, with the support of all the cops and firefighters, is a big deal for us,” said Glassman. “The Republican primary is the first step and what makes it interesting is that, in a six-way primary, our community can matter.” JN
The state primary election is Aug. 2, For more election information, visit azsos.gov.