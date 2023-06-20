Paul Rockower, Jewish Community Relations Council executive director, will be honored as a local hero by ONE Community, a coalition of businesses, organizations and individuals working to advance diversity, equity, equality and inclusion for all Arizonans, at its 13th “Spotlight on Success Local Heroes Awards.” The event will take place Friday, Oct. 13, at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix.
ONE Community bestows the honor of local heroes on those who demonstrate a dedication to ensuring that Arizona is a place that celebrates, respects and protects all of its citizens. The other honorees will be Sarah Krahenbuhl, Phoenix Suns Charities’ executive director; Terri Kimble, Chandler Chamber of Commerce’s president; Jennie Patel, NCAA Mens’ Final Four local organizing committee’s vice president of social responsibility; and volunteers, Gabe Hagen and Jesse Shank, co-owners of Brick Road Coffee in Tempe.
Rockower is honored to be recognized for the JCRC’s work in helping protect the LGBTQ+ community against hate and extremism.
“As Jews, our experiences have given us the experience to fight against hate — we truly believe in “Never Again” for ourselves and others. Our mission is to help all people in vulnerable communities feel secure in their daily life and feel safe in expressing pride in their identity,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) will be awarded ONE Community’s first Common Good Award for her work introducing and passing the landmark Respect for Marriage Act in 2022 that repeals the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and requires the U.S. federal government and U.S. states and territories to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial civil marriages in the United States.
Lynette Braddock, an Arizonan mom who spoke and testified at the Arizona State Legislature and the Chandler City Council last year on behalf of her transgender daughter and others in the community seeking fair and equitable laws, will be given the Unity Agent Honor.
“It is with deep appreciation and gratitude that we come together to honor these brave leaders from across our community who strive to find common ground by working to ensure Arizona is a place that sincerely respects and protects all people on the same terms,” said Angela Hughey, president and co-founder of ONE Community and ONE Community Foundation. JN