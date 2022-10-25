It’s no surprise that interest rates are on everyone’s mind right now. We have officially hit 7.25% for a 30-year fixed loan, and economists suggest further increases. Let’s admit it, we’ve enjoyed record-low rates over the last two years — and who wouldn’t with rates as low as 2.65%! You’d be a fool not to hop on the bandwagon and refinance your house or purchase a new investment property.
But the truth is, over the last two decades, we’ve been accustomed to historically lower rates. According to TheMortgageReports.com, during the previous 50 years, the national average rate has been 7.78%. We have been sitting underneath that average since the early 2000s, so many of us either forgot what the housing market was like prior or simply weren’t there for it.
Well, I’m here to tell you, even at the peak of rates during the early 1980s, people still bought property. And most of the people that bought property back then are doing pretty well today, wouldn’t you say? The key is risk assessment and knowledge. Assessing the risks and various options with interest rates is vital in transitioning markets such as these to avoid making fearful and possibly detrimental investment decisions.
Let’s first dive into your best-case scenario if you lock in a 7.25% rate — refinancing! Most economists suggest a continuance of increased rates in the near future, followed by a decrease. And a recession might be to thank for that. The general indicator of a recession is two consecutive quarters of decline in Gross Domestic Product and the U.S. has experienced such a contraction. While it hasn’t been officially announced that we are in a recession, the economic changes are evident. The silver lining to this is a dip in interest rates. Historically, following a recession, rates tend to decrease as demand slows and bond prices rise. So, there’s a pretty good chance rates will drop in the near future. And when they do, be ready! Refinancing when rates are lower will save hundreds of dollars monthly and thousands of dollars over the life of the loan. Be sure to stay up to date on current real estate trends, so you’re aware when changes are happening.
Now, let’s look into the second option — rates stay the same. If rates remain the same, then no harm done. Purchasing property is an extremely thorough process. Lenders diligently examine income, assets, debt and credit to determine the amount a buyer is qualified to receive. Financial institutions are banking on the buyer’s ability to repay the loan, so it’s in their best interest that the mortgage holder is able to make the payments. With that understanding, if you happen to buy at a higher rate and rates are staying put, no need to worry. Experts qualified the loan at an amount that is suitable for the lifestyle and aligned with the financial situation of the buyer. If anything, with inflation and overall growth, one can gain comfort in knowing that the payment amount is consistent for the entire term of the loan and, most likely, you will experience several wage increases over the life of the mortgage. Also, we can’t forget about the equity building in the meantime! Doesn’t sound too bad after all.
Lastly, the worry causing so much dread and fear — what if interest rates rise? Well, my friend, if interest rates increase, you’ll be happy you locked in at 7.25%. No one has a crystal ball that can predict the future. And if that’s where the future of interest rates is heading, then you will be one happy camper knowing you lucked out at only a 7.25%.
Remember the early 80s? According to RocketMortgage, in 1981, mortgage rates shot up as high as 18.45%! By securing a 7.25% rate, you would be positioning yourself pretty well compared to those that chose to wait it out.
The key to any significant decision in life is knowledge. The better our ability to compare the cost versus benefit, the better our position is in making and feeling comfortable with that decision. When looking at the current interest rate, the abrupt increases within a short amount of time was unexpected. We were starting to get spoiled with the ridiculously low rates and we all felt unease as the market shifted. However, discomfort doesn’t have to lead to fear and worry. And in most cases, big decisions include a level of discomfort. By examining the three possible outcomes of securing the current rate, we uncover that there are no detrimental risks. If interest rates go down, refinance. Win. If they stay the same, no harm. Draw. If they increase, win. Win, draw, win. And when it comes to investing, I’m here to win. JN
Ophir Gross is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty and has a combined skillset of business strategy and consumer psychology. She is a member of NowGen Phoenix, attends Congregation Beth Tefillah and began her roots in the community at the Phoenix Hebrew Academy and, formerly, Jess Schwartz High School. She can be reached at ophir.gross@cbrealty.com or 480-794-0807.